Prince William Will Wait on Kate Middleton 'Hand and Foot’ as She Recovers From Abdominal Surgery
Kate Middleton is back home in Windsor, and Prince William is in the process of taking care of the Princess of Wales and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Prince of Wales was seen visiting his wife in the hospital, and former royal butler Grant Harrold believes the public will see a more nurturing side of the future king in this timeframe.
“Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home," Harrold said in an interview. "I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back."
As she recovers, Kate will take a step back from public engagements.
"It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void," the insider added. "The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality."
Harrold revealed William will be waiting on Kate “hand and foot."
“He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day,” he recalled. “I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed, William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery.”
As Kate's heals, William will also take on fewer engagements to prioritize his household.
“The sooner her recovery, I’m sure the sooner the pair will get back to carrying out their royal duties together, which is something that I think they enjoy,” he shared, adding that the Wales appreciate "their working life together.”
"I think they’ll be keen to get back to normal with it," he continued. "There won’t be a huge team there on hand. It’ll be her husband who’ll mainly be doing that, helping her to get back onto her feet."
OK! previously reported a rep announced the princess was back at her residence, Adelaide Cottage.
"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Monday, January 29. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."
“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well-wishes they have received from around the world," the blurb shared.
On Wednesday, January 17, news broke that Kate would be at the London Clinic for a short period.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
As Kate focuses on her well-being, the palace asked fans to avoid demanding additional details.
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the rep requested. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Harrold spoke to the New York Post.