Princess Anne Reacts After Being Accused of Intentionally Blocking Prince Harry's View During King Charles' Coronation

"At the Coronation itself, Prince Harry was seated in the third row of the royal section, immediately behind Princess Anne, who was wearing a striking red-plumed bicorn hat that remained on her head throughout," Robert Hardman wrote in his new book, Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story. "Social media snipers instantly concluded that Harry had been deliberately placed behind his aunt's tall hat to obscure his view."

The incident was more innocent than the internet depicted it as.

"This is nonsense," Hardman continued. "Not only do the Lord Chamberlain's Office not think like that, but the Princess Royal had only switched to that seat after her request for a speedy exit."