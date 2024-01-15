Princess Anne Reacts After Being Accused of Intentionally Blocking Prince Harry's View During King Charles' Coronation
During King Charles' coronation ceremony, Princess Anne's traditional hat blocked Prince Harry's view, and some viewers wondered if it was intentional. However, despite the assumption that the Princess Royal was punishing her nephew, a new biography revealed the royal was unaware of the blunder.
"At the Coronation itself, Prince Harry was seated in the third row of the royal section, immediately behind Princess Anne, who was wearing a striking red-plumed bicorn hat that remained on her head throughout," Robert Hardman wrote in his new book, Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story. "Social media snipers instantly concluded that Harry had been deliberately placed behind his aunt's tall hat to obscure his view."
The incident was more innocent than the internet depicted it as.
"This is nonsense," Hardman continued. "Not only do the Lord Chamberlain's Office not think like that, but the Princess Royal had only switched to that seat after her request for a speedy exit."
Anne later admitted the viral cap wasn't her decision, and she asked to go without the accessory.
"'The hat was an interesting question," Anne was quoted saying.
"'I said: 'Are you sure you want me to keep the hat on? Because it's quite a decent-sized hat.' And the answer was yes. There you go. Not my choice,'" she added.
OK! previously reported Hardman discussed Charles' ascension to the throne in his biography.
“You have to remember, losing a second parent is a big thing, becoming the senior generation is a big thing and there he was, expected to console the whole country," a staffer was quoted saying.
Charles opted out of attending a family dinner and focused on preparing for his new role alongside Prince William.
“Harry then joined the family dinner downstairs. Neither his father nor his brother was there, however. The King and Queen Camilla had, by now, returned to Birkhall, their home on the Balmoral estate," Hardman penned.
“That evening, the couple would be joined for dinner by the new Prince of Wales, who would also stay at Birkhall," he added.
Due to Harry's public exit from the firm, Charles and Wiliam had to protect classified information from the ex-royal.
“The King needed to have vital but discreet discussions with his elder son," the author revealed. “In years gone by, such a moment would automatically have included his younger son, too."
“But not anymore. This was clearly not an occasion for an opening up of hearts and minds with Prince Harry, particularly if he was still taking notes for his forthcoming book," he noted. “Charles III needed a clear head and no distractions.”
