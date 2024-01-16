Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Stuck Walking a 'Financial Tight Rope' as They Struggle to Develop 'Original Content'
In 2023, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Hollywood dreams quickly unraveled after being branded as "grifters" and "losers." Although an insider previously revealed the pair sees the new year as a chance for "redemption," an industry honcho claimed the couple is struggling to cultivate unique concepts.
“Until they fully figure out what they want to do — and what they’re actually good at — they could find themselves walking a financial tightrope simply to survive," the source told an outlet.
In 2020, the Sussexes signed several lucrative media contracts, but after losing their Spotify deal in 2023, critics wonder if their creative talents align with their popularity.
“What immediately worries me is the alarming lack of any other original content on their roster,” a source added.
It was announced the American royals bought the film rights to Meet Me at the Lake, but due to their inconsistent audience on Netflix, their peers wonder if they can successfully produce a project unrelated to being ex-royals.
“Netflix bought the book they are adapting but the question everyone in Hollywood is asking is: Can they actually pull this off without either of them having any real prior experience?" the source asked.
“This is a make-or-break year for them in every sense. Either their company turns this project into a success or they could face a financial nightmare if Netflix pulls the plug on a new contract with them in 2025,” they continued.
Although Harry & Meghan broke records for the streaming platform, Meghan's kids' show, Pearl, was shelved, and Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead failed to make Netflix's top 10 list.
“Given their very limited success so far, you would have to realistically ask if they would be prepared to walk away from it altogether if, say, Meghan were to launch herself as a powerful internet influencer with a worldwide following and a huge revenue stream,” an additional source explained.
OK! previously reported journalist Omid Scobie discussed the partners' budget while promoting his new book, Endgame.
“Obviously they had money. But they needed serious money for a proper roof over their heads and security,” the author said in an interview when asked about the Sussexes' failed Spotify collaboration.
“It was the middle of a pandemic, of course, you’re going to sign the deals. But ultimately Spotify were looking for headline-grabbing, media-stirring content and that’s not the direction that the couple wanted to go in, so it fell apart," he continued. “I’d imagine the couple knew at the start that’s what Spotify wanted from them but the money was on the table and they were in a desperate place."
In an interview, Meghan admitted they struggled to afford their California mansion after leaving the royal family.
“We were looking in this area [Montecito, Calif.] and this house kept popping up online in searches,” Meghan told a reporter.
"We didn’t have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford — that doesn’t feel good," she noted
