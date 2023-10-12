Prince William Reveals His Favorite Emoji — and It's NSFW!
Prince William is showing his cheeky side! The Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton talked about their favorite emojis, and the future king made a NSFW confession.
William and Kate were featured on Radio 1 with Jordan North and Vick Hope for their "Going Home" show on World Mental Health Day, and the hosts decided to inquire about the royals' emoticon usage.
"Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?" William said with a laugh. "I've been told not to say the aubergine so I've got to pick something else."
"It would have been the aubergine but I'm saying now — because I've got to be all grown up — it's the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth's out. What's that one? The slightly crazy one," he added.
“He said the aubergine emoji, this is brilliant!” North said.
“He knows. He’s got a dirty mind," Hope quickly noted.
While her husband referenced his use of the eggplant image, Kate had a more innocent answer.
“Mine’s probably going to be the heart with then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong," the Princess of Wales told the media professionals.
During the outing, William admitted that he likes to have fun as a way to take care of his well-being.
"Having a laugh. Humor for me is a big deal — I love to laugh," William said. "You’ve got to look at the lighter things in life sometimes to feel good."
The future king later informed listeners that he is a loyal listener to the British station.
“I’ve listened to Radio 1 since I was tiny. I've always listened to it. I’ve heard many of your guys come and go, all the presenters over the years," William added.
The father-of-three threw a few jabs at popular presenter Greg James.
"I can definitely say with great purpose that Greg James is an average DJ and Jordan and Vick are the future," the former Duke of Cambridge quipped.
“After I’ve just said this I’ll never see Greg James again," the prince joked, and Kate added, “That’s the end of our friendship.”
Even though William and Kate were able to show off their personalities, they made sure to bring attention to the importance of mental health.
"Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before," Kate told a crowd of adolecents. "This is a major step forward. William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge — being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves."
"As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you — something we truly admire and applaud," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
William and Kate have dedicated their lives to raising awareness and creating programs to protect the emotional wellness of British citizens.
In 2016, the Prince of Wales, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry launched Heads Together through The Royal Foundation.
"Through our work with young people, emergency response, homeless charities, and with veterans, we have seen time and time again that unresolved mental health problems lie at the heart of some of our greatest social challenges," William said in a statement.