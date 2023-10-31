OK Magazine
Kate Middleton's Uncle Will 'Set the Record Straight' in His Own Tell-All by Addressing Prince Harry's 'Spare' Accusations

Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 31 2023, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is releasing his own tell-all, and an anonymous insider claimed the businessman will use the project to defend his niece against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attacks.

The Sussexes attempted to paint the Princess of Wales as rigid and unaccepting of her American sister-in-law, but Goldsmith can highlight a different perspective of the royal family drama.

Source: MEGA

Gary Goldsmith will defend Kate Middleton against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

A source said Goldsmith will address the Duke of Sussex's memoir, but Prince William and Kate probably won't respond to the release, considering their silence after Spare hit shelves.

"When [Prince] Harry was originally compiling his book, his publisher was confident [Prince] William wouldn’t comment, because it wouldn’t be fitting for a future king to do so," the insider told an outlet.

Source: MEGA

Gary Goldsmith is one of the few members of Kate Middleton's family to publicly address Prince Harry's claims.

The confidant believes that the Duke of Sussex will be surprised by Goldsmith's narrative.

"Harry wouldn’t have anticipated such a comeback from Kate’s family," they revealed. "Gary has been talking to the press a lot lately and his comments seem to have gone down well with some people, especially his criticism of Harry and Meghan."

"He did originally plan to focus the book on himself and his journey to becoming a millionaire, but he will now add in some private family details," they continued. "But it could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there to set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in Spare.”

Source: MEGA

Prince William is 'incredibly upset' with Prince Harry over the book 'Spare.'

Prince Harry
Prince Harry

Although the Prince of Wales probably won't publicly acknowledge Goldsmith's anticipated novel, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared in an interview that the future king is hurt by how he was depicted in Spare.

"My royal sources say that any chance of a reconciliation really isn't ruled out, but it's certainly not going to happen anytime soon," Nicholl told an outlet. "Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light."

"No one's going to forget anytime soon the stories of them coming to physical blows, and William allegedly shoving Prince Harry, forcing him onto the ground where he landed onto a dog bowl," the commentator added.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was left 'devastated' by Prince Harry's memoir.

According to Nicholl, William is holding a grudge against his brother.

"I'm told by several sources close to the Prince of Wales that William really just cannot find it in his heart at the moment to forgive his brother for what he's done," she explained. "I think Kate, Princess of Wales, she's always always had a very close relationship with Prince Harry, but she's been left quite devastated by some of the anecdotes that Harry told in Spare that didn't cast her in a particularly good light."

"I think there's a great sense of betrayal," she added.

Sources were quoted by The Express.

Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

