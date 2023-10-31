Kate Middleton's Uncle Will 'Set the Record Straight' in His Own Tell-All by Addressing Prince Harry's 'Spare' Accusations

The confidant believes that the Duke of Sussex will be surprised by Goldsmith's narrative.

"Harry wouldn’t have anticipated such a comeback from Kate’s family," they revealed. "Gary has been talking to the press a lot lately and his comments seem to have gone down well with some people, especially his criticism of Harry and Meghan."

"He did originally plan to focus the book on himself and his journey to becoming a millionaire, but he will now add in some private family details," they continued. "But it could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there to set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in Spare.”