Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'a Perfect Match' Despite Wanting 'Different Things,' Astrologer Claims
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married for five years, and although the pair has opposing interests, astrologer Inbaal Honigman believes they are ultimately aligned.
Meghan and Harry's upbringings and careers aren't comparable, but the duo has been able to maintain their romance despite the ongoing split rumors.
“Fiery Leo Meghan and earthy Virgo Harry are two very different personalities and want different things," Honigman told an outlet. "She’s about the glitz and the limelight, her natural habitat is the stage. He’s about creating a legacy, making big changes in the world that will remain long after him."
“Their motivations in life are different. When running a household and raising a family, there’s an advantage to being two different personalities to each other, so that each partner can support the other, with a different skill set,” the psychic continued.
The tarot card reader later explained why the couple is compatible based on their birthdates.
“Meghan’s Sun is in Leo and Harry’s in Virgo but, in a full astrological chart, the position of the Moon is also important, and tells us of the person’s emotional life,” she stated.
"Meghan and Harry’s compatibility is down to having matching moon signs – hers is in Libra and his is in Taurus. Those are two signs that are ruled by Venus, planet of love and the home, so this means they’re emotionally compatible. A perfect match when it comes to their mutual love and respect for each other," she concluded.
Throughout their time in the public eye, the Sussexes have credited their passion for humanitarianism as the catalyst for their courtship. After leaving their senior-level royal positions in 2020, Meghan and Harry launched Archewell, which includes a nonprofit organization designed to amplify important causes.
"At The Archewell Foundation, our core purpose is, quite simply, to do good. We meet the moment by showing up, taking action, and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline," the official Archewell Foundation mission statement read.
Recently, the duke and duchess made an appearance in New York for World Mental Health Day to bring awareness to the effects of cyberbullying.
“The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age brought together parents who have experienced tragic loss, connected to their child’s social media use, for a discussion on building community and creating a safer online world for young people,” the Archewell Foundation said in a statement.
Aside from working together, Meghan gushed over how their marriage influences her creatively.
"So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding," the American duchess said in an interview. "People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment."
"And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there," she gushed.
Meghan spoke to Variety.
Honigman was quoted by The Mirror.