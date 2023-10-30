Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Engage in 'Awkward' PDA After Shutting Down Divorce Rumors

Charlene was excited to see her home country, South Africa, score a goal, but the prince appeared to be shocked by his wife's reaction.

"Charlene’s limpet hug, with both arms flung round her husband’s shoulders in a gesture of spontaneous joy (presumably at the rugby score) is a rare act of happy affection from a woman whose unspeakably sad eye expressions and rather rigid body poses tend to spark concern," the professional explained when looking at the partner's partial hug.

"Albert’s response looks more measured and mature though," she added.