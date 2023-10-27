Prince Harry 'Misses the U.K.' While Meghan Markle 'Enjoys Being a Celebrity' in the U.S.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are building a new life for themselves in California, but insiders think the duo have different opposing interests. According to a source, Meghan is happy to be back in her home state, but Harry is beginning to show signs of regret.
Prior to immigrating to the U.S., Harry was primarily based in London, and he is now adjusting to being an American resident.
"Harry loves his wife and children, he is happy but he really misses the U.K.," the source told an outlet.
In England, Meghan was "unable to control her image" as a working duchess, but the insider thinks she is "enjoying being a celebrity."
"[Meghan is] more than happy to be photographed," the source added.
Although Harry desires to spend more time in London, Meghan isn't fond of the country, and she hasn't spent time in the nation since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
"Meghan seems to have decided that coming back more is not what she wants to do, but Harry would like to," a close friend said in an interview. "Having a base in his home country, despite everything that has happened, is appealing. There is work to be done here in terms of the charities, and there would be opportunities in the future where he’ll want to be here a bit more."
As Meghan expands her career in Hollywood, critics wonder if she will work with the Kardashian family. OK! previously reported Perez Hilton noticed similarities between the Sussexes' presence in the states and the Kar-Jenner empire.
"[They] are not royals to us, and they need to cultivate their celebrity," the media personality said during a GB News appearance. "I think the best response for them is to say nothing, obviously, don't be upset. You know, Megan was talking recently about how she's concerned for her children and social media."
The Kardashians are often slammed for being well-known without having a traditional talent, but Hilton thinks the Sussexes are developing a similar reputation, despite Meghan's years on Suits.
"You know, in a way, the Sussexes are kind of like the Kardashians here," the columnist noted. "They're famous because of their names, but they haven't really done much of note yet."
"And they need to play the fame game because at the end of the day, it's all about money. The more famous they are, the more money they can make," he added.
A source close to Kris Jenner claimed the famous matriarch is hopeful that the couple will appear on The Kardashians, and the partnership could help the Sussexes recover from their public fallout with Spotify.
"Not if she wants to be famous. Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family is an entertainment juggernaut," the insider shared. "Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks.”
"Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now," they continued. "If Meghan is being seen at events with them in L.A. then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work."
