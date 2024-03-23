Kathy Griffin's Estranged Husband Randy Bick Fires Back, Claims It Was 'Disingenuous' for Her to 'Hire a Private Investigator'
Randy Bick has finally spoken out about his split from Kathy Griffin since she filed back in December 2023.
The marketing executive has apparently been missing the last few months, which has prevented the comedian from serving the divorce papers. While court documents claimed she hired a private investigator in hopes of finding Bick, the 45-year-old’s lawyer fired back on his behalf.
Attorney Heather Graham said: “Mr. Bick has been represented by counsel since early January and his attorney has been in contact with Ms. Griffin’s attorney about the matter since that time. Therefore, any claims that Ms. Griffin needed to ‘hire a private investigator’ to find Mr. Bick are disingenuous and are not supported by the facts."
Graham continued: “If Ms. Griffin needed to contact Mr. Bick, she should have simply had her lawyer call Mr. Bick’s lawyer. Mr. Bick has complied with all statutory requirements and his response has been filed and served.”
According to RadarOnline.com, after the famous red head, 63, kicked Bick out of her home, he "has not been in contact with her or told [her] where he is residing or staying."
Despite the alleged PI’s attempts to locate Bick, their efforts were “unsuccessful.”
However, on Friday, March 22, Bick came out of the woodwork as he finally responded to Griffin’s filing.
According to legal paperwork, Bick is requesting spousal support and for his legal fees to be paid by his soon-to-be ex-wife, per their prenup.
As OK! previously reported, Griffin cited "irreconcilable differences" as the demise of their four-year marriage.
The star acknowledged their breakup with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Well…s---. This sucks."
Fans of the My Life on the D-List leading lady shared their support for Griffin during this difficult time.
"I'm so sorry Kathy. You guys have been through a lot together. I know your friends will be there for you and that it is as amicable as a parting can be," one user penned, while another added, "I am so sorry to hear this. Sending you lots of love."
The duo’s divorce was not the first time they had called in quits since they began dating in 2011.
Back in 2018, the former lovebirds took a “break” before getting back together in 2019.
"We just came to the decision that, we've really been through so much together. We've now been together over eight years," Griffin explained. "Even though he's 19 years younger, we both turned to each other and realized, this is the longest relationship for both of us, you know? We should fight for it and make it work. And you know, it was just one of those things where, it was a lot of pressure."
