Katie Couric Believes It Will Be 'Incredibly Challenging' for Troubled CNN to Make a Comeback Since They're a 'Down-the-Middle Network'

"As the slices of the pie get smaller and smaller, it’s more important than ever to have an engaged audience that may be more interested in affirmation than information," the star confessed of how divided the country has become. "I think that’s why there’s so much more commentary on cable."

Over the past several months, the CNN brand cut Don Lemon and CEO Chris Licht — the latter of whom replaced Jeff Zucker after he stepped down due to his secret workplace romance with anchor Alisyn Camerota.