Katie Couric Believes It Will Be 'Incredibly Challenging' for Troubled CNN to Make a Comeback Since They're a 'Down-the-Middle Network'
TV veteran Katie Couric admits she's skeptical about CNN's future.
The network has been in deep water for quite some time due to countless staffing shake-ups and scandals, and the journalist said it's going to be difficult for them to recoup and come out back on top.
"It’s incredibly challenging in the current media environment to be a down-the-middle network," she told Variety.
"It would take a truly brilliant programmer to figure out how CNN could once again become a town square with different perspectives on important, complex issues," the Today alum, 66, continued. "And even then, I’m not convinced people would even want to watch that in this hyper-partisan world. It’s a huge conundrum."
"As the slices of the pie get smaller and smaller, it’s more important than ever to have an engaged audience that may be more interested in affirmation than information," the star confessed of how divided the country has become. "I think that’s why there’s so much more commentary on cable."
Over the past several months, the CNN brand cut Don Lemon and CEO Chris Licht — the latter of whom replaced Jeff Zucker after he stepped down due to his secret workplace romance with anchor Alisyn Camerota.
Licht's firing came after just 13 months in the position, while Lemon — who was axed for making ageist comments about Nikki Haley — had been with CNN since 2014.
The drastic changes allegedly have CNN staffers worried, with a source telling a news outlet, "No one is happy. No one knows what’s going on."
Meanwhile, Puck's Dylan Byers claimed more switches are coming.
"This week, I learned that the network is testing possible replacements for Alisyn Camerota at 10 p.m. — no doubt her attendance at Don Lemon’s Hamptons house, alongside Zucker, did not endear her to the bosses at [Warner Bros. Discovery] — and that Sara Sidner is seen as a possible candidate," he revealed earlier this week.
He acknowledged it's still uncertain whether Camerota will get the boot, but noted that either way, "None of these decisions stand to change the fortunes of CNN’s declining linear business. Nor do they have any bearing on its long-term success in the post-linear era."