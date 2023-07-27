CNN 'Testing Possible Replacements' for Alisyn Camerota After She Was Caught Holding Hands With Ex-CEO Jeff Zucker
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota's latest public gesture might cause her to join the long list of employees that have been exiled from the network.
Camerota's nightly news slot could be up for grabs after she was caught holding hands with CNN's former CEO Jeff Zucker last Saturday, July 22.
"This week, I learned that the network is testing possible replacements for Alisyn Camerota at 10 p.m.—no doubt her attendance at Don Lemon’s Hamptons house, alongside Zucker, did not endear her to the bosses at [Warner Bros. Discovery]—and that Sara Sidner is seen as a possible candidate," Puck’s Dylan Byers shockingly revealed on Wednesday, July 26.
However, the reporter remained uncertain "that Camerota will vacate that timeslot," while noting, "none of these decisions stand to change the fortunes of CNN’s declining linear business."
"Nor do they have any bearing on its long-term success in the post-linear era," he added.
Camerota isn't the only one in hot water at the broadcast company, as Kaitlan Collins' "longevity" at CNN's 9 p.m. primetime hour as anchor of The Source also is being questioned by network executives, according to Byers.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Fired CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Still Acts as 'Sounding Board' to Network Staffers Amid Rumors of Company's Low Morale
- 'The View' Hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Blasted for Spending Time With Axed CNN Star Don Lemon in the Hamptons: 'Losers'
- CNN Drama: Alisyn Camerota Held Ex-CEO Jeff Zucker's Hand as a 'Slap in the Face' to His Girlfriend Allison Gollust
"By contrast, CNN staffers aren’t sure what to look forward to," the report detailed. "Programming questions, like the longevity of Kaitlan Collins at 9 p.m., for instance, feel almost irrelevant to everyone [except] for the parties involved."
CNN viewers were not pleased with Collins' promotion to the primetime position after they were left outraged by her coverage of Donald Trump's destructive town hall back in May.
"Imagine getting promoted after the Trump debacle. That whole town hall went exactly as planned and the fix was in for the promotion. She used to work for Tucker Carlson for god sakes," one person wrote, as another added, "Yikes - CNN's dramatic right turn continues. It's outrageous they keep hiring people from Fox or the Daily Caller."
A third Twitter user criticized: "No thanks. Won’t be watching but WILL be reading every tweet about how your ratings have fallen into the pits of hell," while a fourth declared, "boycott CNN."