CNN 'Testing Possible Replacements' for Alisyn Camerota After She Was Caught Holding Hands With Ex-CEO Jeff Zucker

"This week, I learned that the network is testing possible replacements for Alisyn Camerota at 10 p.m.—no doubt her attendance at Don Lemon’s Hamptons house, alongside Zucker, did not endear her to the bosses at [Warner Bros. Discovery]—and that Sara Sidner is seen as a possible candidate," Puck’s Dylan Byers shockingly revealed on Wednesday, July 26.

However, the reporter remained uncertain "that Camerota will vacate that timeslot," while noting, "none of these decisions stand to change the fortunes of CNN’s declining linear business."

"Nor do they have any bearing on its long-term success in the post-linear era," he added.