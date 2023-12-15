Katie Couric Shows Eczema 'Flare-Up' on Her Makeup-Free Face: 'Can't Believe I Let My Team Post This Picture'
Katie Couric is sharing her relatable battle with eczema.
The star, 66, uploaded a bare-faced selfie to Instagram on Thursday, December 14, to show how the condition takes a toll on her skin.
"Calling all sensitive skin sufferers! 🙋♀️ I’ve had eczema ever since I was a little girl, and as I've gotten older, it's started to flare up again," the mom-of-two explained. "I also deal with allergic contact dermatitis — safe to say, I have to be careful about what I put on my face."
"My search for treatment led me to @cherylleemdisme. Her products have really helped," she insisted. "I asked Lee a lot of questions about what causes eczema and how to calm flare-ups. You can find all of her tips and tricks at the link in my bio. 🙌 ."
The broadcaster ended her caption by quipping, "I can’t believe I let my team post this picture. Good Lord 🥴."
In the comments section, Couric assured fans the inflammation "cleared up by the time" she went out on a "date" with George Clooney, adding, "It just flairs [sic] up a lot and it’s so annoying! ❤️."
The journalist is an open book when it comes to her health, as she publicly revealed in September 2022 that she was diagnosed with b----- cancer.
"I am really fortunate, and I am a walking example of how important early detection is," she told a reporter this past October. "There are a lot of people out there who I know are dealing with b----- cancer and they're really in a lot of pain, or their suffering, their anxious or worried, and my heart goes out to those people."
"I was extremely fortunate that my cancer was detected at a very early stage, when it's the most treatable. And that is why I'm the screen queen. I have always said you have to get screened for all kinds of cancer — including colon cancer. Because that's when you can you can put it in your rear view mirror," the TV star explained, insisting she was "feeling really, really well."
During a recent Today show appearance, Couric recalled what it was like to inform her two daughters about her diagnosis.
"I told them, but I was very reassuring. But I saw on their faces, you know, it's just hard to deliver that news, no matter how you do it. But I assured them that I was going to be fine," she spilled.
"And Carrie came with me when I got my lumpectomy, when I was being wheeled into the operating room," the star continued. "She was singing 'The Arms of an Angel.' She's so funny. ... They've been incredibly supportive."