Katie Couric Shows Eczema 'Flare-Up' on Her Makeup-Free Face: 'Can't Believe I Let My Team Post This Picture'

katie couric shows eczema flare up makeup free face picture
Source: @katiecouric/instagram;mega
By:

Dec. 15 2023, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Katie Couric is sharing her relatable battle with eczema.

The star, 66, uploaded a bare-faced selfie to Instagram on Thursday, December 14, to show how the condition takes a toll on her skin.

katie couric shows eczema flare up makeup free face picture
Source: @katiecouric/instagram

Katie Couric shared this photo to showcase her condition.

"Calling all sensitive skin sufferers! 🙋‍♀️ I’ve had eczema ever since I was a little girl, and as I've gotten older, it's started to flare up again," the mom-of-two explained. "I also deal with allergic contact dermatitis — safe to say, I have to be careful about what I put on my face."

"My search for treatment led me to @cherylleemdisme. Her products have really helped," she insisted. "I asked Lee a lot of questions about what causes eczema and how to calm flare-ups. You can find all of her tips and tricks at the link in my bio. 🙌 ."

katie couric shows eczema flare up makeup free face picture
Source: mega

Couric informed fans of products that have worked for her.

The broadcaster ended her caption by quipping, "I can’t believe I let my team post this picture. Good Lord 🥴."

In the comments section, Couric assured fans the inflammation "cleared up by the time" she went out on a "date" with George Clooney, adding, "It just flairs [sic] up a lot and it’s so annoying! ❤️."

katie couric shows eczema flare up makeup free face picture
Source: mega

The star was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2004.

MORE ON:
Katie Couric

The journalist is an open book when it comes to her health, as she publicly revealed in September 2022 that she was diagnosed with b----- cancer.

"I am really fortunate, and I am a walking example of how important early detection is," she told a reporter this past October. "There are a lot of people out there who I know are dealing with b----- cancer and they're really in a lot of pain, or their suffering, their anxious or worried, and my heart goes out to those people."

"I was extremely fortunate that my cancer was detected at a very early stage, when it's the most treatable. And that is why I'm the screen queen. I have always said you have to get screened for all kinds of cancer — including colon cancer. Because that's when you can you can put it in your rear view mirror," the TV star explained, insisting she was "feeling really, really well."

katie couric shows eczema flare up makeup free face picture
Source: mega

Couric was diagnosed with cancer last year.

During a recent Today show appearance, Couric recalled what it was like to inform her two daughters about her diagnosis.

"I told them, but I was very reassuring. But I saw on their faces, you know, it's just hard to deliver that news, no matter how you do it. But I assured them that I was going to be fine," she spilled.

"And Carrie came with me when I got my lumpectomy, when I was being wheeled into the operating room," the star continued. "She was singing 'The Arms of an Angel.' She's so funny. ... They've been incredibly supportive."

