Katie Couric Shows Eczema 'Flare-Up' on Her Makeup-Free Face: 'Can't Believe I Let My Team Post This Picture'

"Calling all sensitive skin sufferers! 🙋‍♀️ I’ve had eczema ever since I was a little girl, and as I've gotten older, it's started to flare up again," the mom-of-two explained. "I also deal with allergic contact dermatitis — safe to say, I have to be careful about what I put on my face."

"My search for treatment led me to @cherylleemdisme. Her products have really helped," she insisted. "I asked Lee a lot of questions about what causes eczema and how to calm flare-ups. You can find all of her tips and tricks at the link in my bio. 🙌 ."