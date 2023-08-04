Keanu Reeves Goes Boating and Rides a Vespa While Vacationing in Italy With His Sister
Ciao, Keanu Reeves!
This week, the actor and his sister, Kim, were spotted living it up during a vacation in Capri.
Photos showed the star swimming in the ocean, enjoying a boat ride, sipping wine and scooting around the Italian island on a yellow Vespa.
When the movie star, 58, wasn't in the water, he tried to stay incognito in a baseball cap and sunglasses, but his signature long locks and facial hair were a dead giveaway.
The John Wick lead's girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, didn't tag along for the trip.
As OK! reported, the couple is allegedly discussing the idea of walking down the aisle some day soon.
"Keanu's relationship with Alexandra is solid, and they mutually respect and admire each other. They are very similar in a lot of ways and enjoy the same things," an insider shared with a news outlet. "He lived a pretty solitary life for many years, so friends are happy that he has found companionship."
"It's been so much fun hanging out because she's so cool and intellectual. She constantly astounds him," another insider said.
However, the source claimed Reeves is also a bit hesitant to pop the question as he "worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect."
Though the couple stays relatively private, the Hollywood fan favorite gave some insight into their romance when a red carpet reporter asked him in March when his last "moment of bliss" was.
"A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great, It was just really nice to be together," he gushed.
The pair knew each other for years before things turned romantic in 2019, as they worked together on a book published in 2011. They published another book in 2016 that features images of the action star.
"No one can move the way he can. He's a really extreme performer. That's a huge piece of why those images are so interesting," Grant explained in an interview. "I knew that if I moved the camera as we danced together, as photographer and subject, we could create these wonderful optical illusions."
