OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > The Kelly Clarkson Show
OK LogoNEWS

'Yuck': Kelly Clarkson Slammed for Confessing She Pees in the Shower 'Almost Every Time'

kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 7 2023, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kelly Clarkson’s hygiene habits were not well received!

On the Wednesday, December 6, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host, 41, debated with guest Kenan Thompson about proper bathroom etiquette, admitting she pees while in the shower but doesn't fully wash her legs.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is the host of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

"Here's the thing. I don't regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just do if I'm in a hurry," she told the comedian, who explained the importance of washing the entire body in his new memoir, When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown.

"Now, I do happen to be in a hurry often," Clarkson confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

"That's fine because that's where you're at in the world," Thompson, 45, responded. "I'm on the whole other side where I find it to be gross and I don't do it."

"I think there's another mention of like, maybe washing your legs in the shower,” he continued. “Get all the way, don't just leave your ankles out.”

kelly clarksonn
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson won the first season of 'American Idol.'

Article continues below advertisement

However, Clarkson claimed she didn’t have to directly wash her legs, saying, “But wait, when you're washing up here, it does wash down."

The Nickelodeon alum noted they have “different approaches to life,” adding, “it’s fine.”

The American Idol star then asked the “hard question” of whether the Kenan & Kel actor pees in the shower.

"I would lie if I said I had never done it, but I try not to," he said, to which Clarkson shockingly admitted, "I pee almost every time in the shower."

Article continues below advertisement
kenan thompson
Source: MEGA

Kenan Thompson is known for his role on 'Kenan & Kel.'

MORE ON:
The Kelly Clarkson Show

“No, but you can't help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover, they put your hand in the hot water, and sometimes you pee,” she explained, trying to defend herself. “The hot water hits your body and — not every time, but, like, if I've gotta go."

Thompson assured her, saying, "I'm not against it. I've not never done it. I've done it. But when I do do it, I always feel so ashamed.”

Article continues below advertisement

"You know what I feel — I feel productive,” Clarkson quipped.

After the clip from the show circulated on social media, fans slammed the mother-of-two's washroom routine.

kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is a mother-of-two.

Article continues below advertisement

“Way too much information,” one user wrote, while another questioned, "She thinks we need to know?”

A third person said, “Yuck,” while a fourth called Clarkson “gross.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

However, some users took a similar stance to Thompson, with one saying, “Oh gosh, ain't it just crazy how everyone has their own lil' shower quirks? Personally, I think a shower without singing is as dull as dishwater, but hey, each to their own!”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.