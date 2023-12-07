'Yuck': Kelly Clarkson Slammed for Confessing She Pees in the Shower 'Almost Every Time'
Kelly Clarkson’s hygiene habits were not well received!
On the Wednesday, December 6, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host, 41, debated with guest Kenan Thompson about proper bathroom etiquette, admitting she pees while in the shower but doesn't fully wash her legs.
"Here's the thing. I don't regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just do if I'm in a hurry," she told the comedian, who explained the importance of washing the entire body in his new memoir, When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown.
"Now, I do happen to be in a hurry often," Clarkson confessed.
"That's fine because that's where you're at in the world," Thompson, 45, responded. "I'm on the whole other side where I find it to be gross and I don't do it."
"I think there's another mention of like, maybe washing your legs in the shower,” he continued. “Get all the way, don't just leave your ankles out.”
However, Clarkson claimed she didn’t have to directly wash her legs, saying, “But wait, when you're washing up here, it does wash down."
The Nickelodeon alum noted they have “different approaches to life,” adding, “it’s fine.”
The American Idol star then asked the “hard question” of whether the Kenan & Kel actor pees in the shower.
"I would lie if I said I had never done it, but I try not to," he said, to which Clarkson shockingly admitted, "I pee almost every time in the shower."
“No, but you can't help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover, they put your hand in the hot water, and sometimes you pee,” she explained, trying to defend herself. “The hot water hits your body and — not every time, but, like, if I've gotta go."
Thompson assured her, saying, "I'm not against it. I've not never done it. I've done it. But when I do do it, I always feel so ashamed.”
"You know what I feel — I feel productive,” Clarkson quipped.
After the clip from the show circulated on social media, fans slammed the mother-of-two's washroom routine.
“Way too much information,” one user wrote, while another questioned, "She thinks we need to know?”
A third person said, “Yuck,” while a fourth called Clarkson “gross.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, some users took a similar stance to Thompson, with one saying, “Oh gosh, ain't it just crazy how everyone has their own lil' shower quirks? Personally, I think a shower without singing is as dull as dishwater, but hey, each to their own!”