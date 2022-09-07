Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence
Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television.
In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup.
The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres by taking over the prime 4 pm EST hour. The success of The Kelly Clarkson Show is something that the pop star is humbled by.
“Nobody is going to fill Ellen’s shoes,” she said. “I hold the Oprahs and the Ellens in such high regard. Very few people can conquer what they conquered. My team is very stoked, and I believe in my team. But by no means am I filling anyone's shoes — I don’t want that pressure,” the Texan admitted.
Despite Clarkson not wanting to feel pressured while expanding her platform, her team is aware of the significance of the scheduling change. Alex Duda, Clarkson’s showrunner, shared, “Every station is counting on us to deliver for them."
“We’re not going to go super newsy or super serious, because that’s not who we are,” the executive producer added. “We’re about connection."
"It’s a coveted slot. What’s cool is more people can watch it because they’re getting off work or getting home from school. It’s just a really great time slot, and that’s how I look at it: as an opportunity to reach more people," Clarkson admitted.
The shift in time also made it easier for the star to prioritize motherhood. "The fact that I love my work and can have regular hours — for a mom, that’s so amazing. I’m very fortunate," she said.
In the process of developing her talk show, the author also went through her split from Brandon Blackstock. While still processing her emotions connected with the high-profile breakup, she put her feelings into her upcoming studio album.
Clarkson was interviewed by Variety.