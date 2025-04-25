Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan's Anticipated Reunion at New Studio Making ABC Staffers Nervous 10 Years After Bitter Feud: 'These Two Do Not Speak'
Is Kelly Ripa Going to Run Into Michael Strahan?
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan are about to work in the same building again after nearly 10 years since the two worked together on Live with Kelly and Michael.
Good Morning America, Strahan's current hosting gig, moved from its Times Square studio to ABC's Hudson Square facility, where Ripa’s Live with Kelly and Mark has been filming since earlier this month.
The Network Is Bracing for Drama
On Thursday, April 24, an insider claimed, "They will be feet away from each other — he will be able to smell her perfume. The staff is on tenterhooks. These two do not speak."
"Plans are in place to get Michael and Kelly in and out without crossing paths," the source added, noting that Strahan, 53, films from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., while Ripa, 54, is scheduled to go live from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
"The good news is they both tend to leave pretty quickly after taping," the insider continued. "Still, if their schedules overlap, ABC will need a Plan B."
ABC Denies Any Lingering Resentment
A spokesperson for ABC said there isn't any "truth" to the rumors about lingering drama or resentment between the two former co-hosts, referring to them as "consummate professionals."
"Both Kelly and Michael are excited to continue to co-host their top-rated shows in our new state-of-the-art studios," the rep claimed.
Michael Strahan Ditched Kelly Ripa for 'Good Morning America'
The two co-hosted Live with Kelly and Michael from 2012 to 2016.
The former NFL player infamously upset the former soap opera star with his decision to abruptly ditch the show to host GMA.
Ripa reportedly found out about Strahan's exit minutes before the rest of the world, which he later said "could have been handled better."
One source claimed the co-hosts "couldn't stand each other, and whenever they communicated off-camera, it was always through their reps."
Kelly Ripa Has Had Several Co-Host Over The Years
Ever since Ryan Seacrest left in 2023 after a six-year stint alongside Ripa, many fans began to ask the question: Will the beloved host stick around, or is she heading toward the exit as well?
Ripa burst onto the Live scene in 2001, stepping into the spotlight after Kathie Lee Gifford's departure. Teaming up with the late Regis Philbin, the All My Children star quickly charmed audiences with her infectious energy in Live With Regis and Kelly. But when Philbin left in 2011, Ripa went on to navigate a series of co-hosts.
Seacrest officially joined in 2017, and the show quickly rose in popularity. However, in February 2023, Seacrest decided it was time to leave.
With Seacrest’s heartfelt departure, many speculated whether Ripa would also leave the show. But after a brief break, she welcomed a new co-host: her husband, Mark Consuelos.
Sources spoke to the New York Post about ABC allegedly bracing for a meltdown.