Inside Donald Trump's Meltdown: Ex-Prez 'Feels the Election Is Slipping From Him' Since Selecting J.D. Vance as His Running Mate, Former Aides Claim

Former President Donald Trump's campaign is allegedly falling apart.

Aug. 14 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump is "lighting up" his campaign staffers after facing criticism for selecting J.D. Vance as his running mate.

Donald Trump has dropped in the polls since selecting J.D. Vance as his running mate.

According to two former aides, the ex-prez's decision to pick Vance as his VP was "terrible," leading to a meltdown within his campaign team.

Former Trump spokeswoman Sarah Matthews told MSNBC, "I think that he feels this election slipping away from him, and that’s where you’re beginning to see him spiral."

Matthews, who left the Trump campaign immediately after the Capitol Riot, went on to say the U.S. can't survive a second term from her old boss and has refused to support him.

Several former Trump staffers have spoken out against the former president getting a second term.

Anthony Scaramucci, who claims he maintains close ties with the ex-president's inner circle after his short stint as the former president's communications director, revealed that Trump isn't currently campaigning across swing states because "he's p-----."

"He picked Vance — he knows Vance was a terrible, terrible pick," Scaramucci said on “The Rest is Politics” podcast. "He's lighting people up inside his campaign right now about picking Vance."

The former White House staffer explained that this is "typical behavior" from the New York businessman whenever things don't go his way.

J.D. Vance faced heavy criticism for his previous comments on 'childless cat ladies.'

The criticism against Trump comes as polls show a tightening race between him and his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Republicans and top donors have expressed worries about Trump's strategy, accusing him of launching personal attacks on Harris and neglecting core policy issues such as border security, the economy and crime.

DonaldTrump has remained at Mar-a-Lago as Kamala Harris has been campaigning in key swing states.

While Trump remains at Mar-a-Lago and faces internal turmoil, Harris is actively campaigning in swing states with her new VP pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Despite Trump's confidence in Vance, reports suggest that he is struggling to counter Harris' growing popularity, with her recent fundraising success and surge in polls since selecting her new running mate.

The Harris campaign has reportedly raised $200 million in donations in just her first week of campaigning and continues to draw large crowds at her recent campaign rallies.

According to Real Clear Politics, Vice President Harris is now polling ahead of Trump in the average of polls. The latest Morning Consult poll numbers have her 3 points ahead of the GOP nominee, with 47 percent of likely voters supporting her over the ex-prez, who currently sits at 44 percent.

The race leans even further in Harris' favor when you look at key swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan, which have Harris over Trump by 4 to 11 points.

