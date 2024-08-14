Inside Donald Trump's Meltdown: Ex-Prez 'Feels the Election Is Slipping From Him' Since Selecting J.D. Vance as His Running Mate, Former Aides Claim

According to two former aides, the ex-prez's decision to pick Vance as his VP was "terrible," leading to a meltdown within his campaign team.

Former Trump spokeswoman Sarah Matthews told MSNBC, "I think that he feels this election slipping away from him, and that’s where you’re beginning to see him spiral."

Matthews, who left the Trump campaign immediately after the Capitol Riot, went on to say the U.S. can't survive a second term from her old boss and has refused to support him.