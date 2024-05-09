Kellyanne Conway Claims VP Kamala Harris Only 'Wants to Talk to Everybody from the Waist Down' on Campaign Trail
Former Donald Trump aide and Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway accused Vice President Kamala Harris of trying to connect with voters by only talking to people "from the waist down."
During a recent campaign stop in Montgomery County, PA, Harris told a crowd of supporters, “You know, I’m so fed up with this sometimes because I’m on the road full-time talking about this and other issues.”
“When I went to that reproductive clinic, it was a long day. And the press was there and I said, let me just tell you. And you guys are gonna have to be ready for this, ready for certain language. And I said very loudly, ‘Ovaries! And fallopian tubes! Fibroids!’ And it was the funniest thing, for me at least,” she continued.
Fox News host Jesse Watters aired Harris' speech on his show Primetime and followed the clip by asking Conway, “Do you think American voters are ready to hear about fallopian tubes for the next six months?”
The former Trump aide answered, "No, of course not. They’ll overplay their hand."
"They finally found something she can actually say, even for more than a minute without a teleprompter," Conway continued, attacking Harris. "But seriously speaking, they’ll overplay this. Now she’s the abortion czar — always with this Russian title to break an issue."
- 'She's an Enabler!': Kellyanne Conway Blasts Jill Biden for Being in 'Denial' Over How President Joe Is Polling Ahead of 2024 Election
- Kellyanne Conway Ridiculed for Claiming Democrats Are Losing Votes Over 'Jogging and Having Brunch' Instead of Attending Church
- Kellyanne Conway Faces Backlash From Conservatives for Urging Donald Trump to Pick a 'Person of Color' as His VP: 'She's Completely Lost the Plot'
Conway began mocking the vice president, telling the host, "Kamala Harris makes America’s women feel smart."
"Jesse, thanks for playing that clip for no other reason. I just feel smarter right now. All of us women do. I like the party — the Republican Party speaks to me from the waist up where my eyes, my ears, my heart, and my mouth are," the 57-year-old Fox News contributor continued. "She wants to talk to everybody from the waist down only. And she just proved that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Biden-Harris campaign has put abortion rights front and center of their 2024 re-election campaign. According to recent polls, it's their strongest issue over Trump after he appointed the Supreme Court judges who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, removing abortion as a constitutional right and ultimately leading several states to issue century-old abortion bans.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has had to skirt around questions about abortion.
NBC's Kristin Welker, who interviewed the former president in September, said he "did not commit to a federal ban or a number of weeks." She did claim that he said Florida's six-week ban "goes too far."