Kellyanne Conway Claims VP Kamala Harris Only 'Wants to Talk to Everybody from the Waist Down' on Campaign Trail

During a recent campaign stop in Montgomery County, PA, Harris told a crowd of supporters, “You know, I’m so fed up with this sometimes because I’m on the road full-time talking about this and other issues.”

“When I went to that reproductive clinic, it was a long day. And the press was there and I said, let me just tell you. And you guys are gonna have to be ready for this, ready for certain language. And I said very loudly, ‘Ovaries! And fallopian tubes! Fibroids!’ And it was the funniest thing, for me at least,” she continued.