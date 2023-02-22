At War: Kelsea Ballerini's Ex-Husband Slams Her For Talking Publicly About Their Doomed Marriage, As Fans Roast Him For Being Hypocritical
Is this a case of the pot calling the kettle black? One month before Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans finalized their divorce this past November, the latter released "Over for You," a track detailing his heartache about their decision to part ways after nearly five years of marriage.
But now that the blonde beauty is also opening up about the demise of their romance via her EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat and an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, it seems the Aussie star can't take the heat.
In fact, on Tuesday, February 21, Evans took to social media and expressed his frustrations with the country superstar.
"It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram. "She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly."
"If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps," Evans concluded, urging fans to not be mean to him or Ballerini, 29, on social media.
While his own supporters sent him well wishes via the comments section, people also pointed out the hypocrisy of his words considering he released his post-divorce track first.
"You’re allowed to heal however you want to the same way she is. But let’s not forget that you were the one who released the song first before the divorce was even finalized," one Instagram user said. "In your statement you put the blame on her. She’s doing ONE interview and suddenly you’re upset? How about the fact that you also went and did press AND sent your song to radio??"
- Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Had A Prenup With Ex-Husband Morgan Evans Despite Him Taking Half Their Home 'He Didn't Pay For'
- Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Chase Stokes' DMs After 'Nasty' Split From Morgan Evans, Says She's 'Not Single'
- Kelsea Ballerini Questions Whether She & Ex Morgan Evans Were Ever Really Happy During Relationship: 'I Know You Hate Me'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You both need to heal and this is her way, find yours," another Instagram user penned.
Some Ballerini fans also claimed Evans was deleting any comments that showed support for the Grammy nominee.
"Finding it funny my comment replying to a hate comment towards kelsea was deleted but the kelsea hate is still up? You both have your sides," one person wrote. "You posted a song, went on interviews etc, why cant she?"
"But it was fine when you released your song about it, and when your statement put all the blame on her?" questioned an addition supporter. "No hate but you’re deleting all comments that are counter to your narrative of being the victim."
The "Peter Pan" songstress and Evans began dating in 2016 and got hitched in December 2017. They announced their separation in August 2022, with the split being finalized that November.