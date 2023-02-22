At War: Kelsea Ballerini's Ex-Husband Slams Her For Talking Publicly About Their Doomed Marriage, As Fans Roast Him For Being Hypocritical

Is this a case of the pot calling the kettle black? One month before Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans finalized their divorce this past November, the latter released "Over for You," a track detailing his heartache about their decision to part ways after nearly five years of marriage.

But now that the blonde beauty is also opening up about the demise of their romance via her EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat and an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, it seems the Aussie star can't take the heat.