OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kelsea Ballerini
OK LogoNEWS

At War: Kelsea Ballerini's Ex-Husband Slams Her For Talking Publicly About Their Doomed Marriage, As Fans Roast Him For Being Hypocritical

kelsea ballerinis ex morgan evans pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 22 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Is this a case of the pot calling the kettle black? One month before Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans finalized their divorce this past November, the latter released "Over for You," a track detailing his heartache about their decision to part ways after nearly five years of marriage.

But now that the blonde beauty is also opening up about the demise of their romance via her EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat and an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, it seems the Aussie star can't take the heat.

Article continues below advertisement
kelsea ballerinis ex morgan evans
Source: mega

In fact, on Tuesday, February 21, Evans took to social media and expressed his frustrations with the country superstar.

"It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram. "She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly."

Article continues below advertisement

"If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps," Evans concluded, urging fans to not be mean to him or Ballerini, 29, on social media.

While his own supporters sent him well wishes via the comments section, people also pointed out the hypocrisy of his words considering he released his post-divorce track first.

kelsea ballerinis ex morgan evans
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"You’re allowed to heal however you want to the same way she is. But let’s not forget that you were the one who released the song first before the divorce was even finalized," one Instagram user said. "In your statement you put the blame on her. She’s doing ONE interview and suddenly you’re upset? How about the fact that you also went and did press AND sent your song to radio??"

MORE ON:
Kelsea Ballerini

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"You both need to heal and this is her way, find yours," another Instagram user penned.

Some Ballerini fans also claimed Evans was deleting any comments that showed support for the Grammy nominee.

"Finding it funny my comment replying to a hate comment towards kelsea was deleted but the kelsea hate is still up? You both have your sides," one person wrote. "You posted a song, went on interviews etc, why cant she?"

"But it was fine when you released your song about it, and when your statement put all the blame on her?" questioned an addition supporter. "No hate but you’re deleting all comments that are counter to your narrative of being the victim."

Article continues below advertisement
kelsea ballerinis ex morgan evans
Source: mega

The "Peter Pan" songstress and Evans began dating in 2016 and got hitched in December 2017. They announced their separation in August 2022, with the split being finalized that November.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.