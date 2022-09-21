Huge Fan! Kim Kardashian Sings Harry Styles' Praises Despite His Past Fling With Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian has made it clear she is a huge Harry Styles fan. The Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Monday, September 20, to gush over his new movie Don't Worry Darling despite the pop sensation having a romantic history with her sister Kendall Jenner.
“I watched Don’t Worry Darling this weekend. I REALLY liked it,” Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of herself lounging while watching the film. “Harry was so good in it and I am now obsessed with @florencepugh. She’s an amazing actress and she’s so pretty too.”
LOOKING FOR HER KEN! NEWLY SINGLE KIM KARDASHIAN ROCKS 'BARBIECORE' LOOK ON INSTAGRAM
Styles has quit a bit of history with the Kardashian family as he and the 818 founder were snapped getting cozy on a yacht in St. Bart's in 2015, and they then made several outings together the following year.
When Khloé Kardashian was questioned in a 2016 interview about the pair's possible romance, her older sibling said, “Do I think they’re dating? Yes."
“I don’t know if they’re, like, boyfriend-girlfriend. Nowadays I don’t know. People are weird with stuff. So, I don’t know their title," the Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian star explained. “I mean, they were in St. Bart’s together hanging out, so to me that’s dating.”
KIM KARDASHIAN'S BEATS FIT PRO EARBUD COLLAB IS SELLING OUT FAST — SHOP FROM AMAZON BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE
However, the two moved on in the years following, with Styles linking up with his director Olivia Wilde and Jenner striking up a romance with NBA star Devin Booker.
As for Kardashian, following her split with Pete Davidson, she said she's not searching for new arm candy any time soon. "I haven't really thought about it because I'm not looking,” she said during a recent talk show appearance, adding that she wants “to chill for a minute.”
“I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that," the fashion mogul dished. "I think my next route, I feel like I have to do something, go to different places. Clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing."