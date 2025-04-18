Kesha Exposes Why She Ended Secret Engagement After Finding Her 'Truth' Through Writing New Music
Kesha was briefly a fiancée, but she wasn't ready to be a wife.
The pop star recently reflected on her secret engagement while appearing for an interview on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, where she opened up about what caused her to call off her plans to marry her mystery ex — whose name she has not disclosed publicly.
Kesha explained how she had been working on new lyrics when she had an eye-opening realization that being a bride wasn't what she wanted in her near future.
"I find that writing songs leads me to my truth. I was engaged and I didn’t wanna be anymore and I didn’t even realize that I was gonna break up with him until I wrote a song about it, and then I listened back to it," Kesha confessed.
The "Die Young" singer continued: "I was like, 'Oh no, I’m gonna break up with him now,' but it led me to my truth 'cause I can’t lie in the song."
"You can’t lie in a song," she reiterated. "A, your song will suck, but also, that’s not what it’s there for, you know?"
Kesha's private proposal was briefly revealed by Rolling Stone in 2023, when the outlet reported how the 38-year-old wrote "Too Far Gone" after "ending her secret engagement to a boyfriend she won’t name, who she says is still a friend."
While the man's identity remains unknown, Kesha has had a few relationships leaked publicly in recent years.
Romantically, Kesha has been tied to health-tech entrepreneur Michael Gilvary, film producer Riccardo Maddalosso and former longtime boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter.
The "Take It Off" hitmaker was last spotted with Ashenfelter in 2021.
Nowadays, Kesha feels confident in knowing exactly what she wants from a partner.
"I have explored non-monogamy. I've been in love with many, many men and many, many women, and currently where I'm at is I am looking for a sugar daddy," she told People in March.
"I love being able to just be open and honest about it, because I'm f------ into somebody taking care of me, putting me on a pedestal, taking me on their yacht and flying me on their plane," she declared. "I'm just into it, and I will not feel shame about that."
Plus, Kesha has learned a lot from failed relationships of her past.
"I've dated a lot of very cool, very broke hipsters with very bad attitudes, and so I'm trying to swing the pendulum 180 degrees and go in the entirely opposite direction," she pointed out last month.
Kesha comedically mentioned a small detail that would be a great for her future lover to have, as she quipped: "I want someone that goes to an office building because they own the office building."