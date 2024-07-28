Kevin Costner Is 'Not Opposed to Dating an Actress' After Christine Baumgartner Divorce — But 'She Must Be Open to Signing a Prenup'

Baumgartner also asked for a whopping $248,000 per month in child support, arguing that she needed it in order to give their children the same privileges and quality of life they enjoyed throughout their marriage.

“Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle,” Baumgartner’s lawyers argued at the time.

However, it was later ruled Costner was only obligated to shell out $63,000 per month.