Kevin Costner Is 'Not Opposed to Dating an Actress' After Christine Baumgartner Divorce — But 'She Must Be Open to Signing a Prenup'
Kevin Costner wouldn't mind sparking a romance with a Hollywood star — but according to a source, he "has some rules" for who he chooses to be the next special lady in his life.
“Kevin’s not opposed to dating an actress, but he wants a woman who wants to be loved — not one who’s on the fence about having a real relationship," the source dished to a news outlet of the Yellowstone star's hopes for his romantic life.
"She must love kids, have a career of some kind, and she must be open to signing a prenup," the source continued. “There’s no wiggle room on that one.”
His last relationship is likely the reason for the actor's strict rules. As OK! previously reported, Costner, 69, was married to ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 50, from 2004 to 2024. The exes share three children — Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan and Grace Avery.
Despite having a prenuptial agreement in place, the handbag designer challenged the legal document in court before they settled their divorce.
Baumgartner also asked for a whopping $248,000 per month in child support, arguing that she needed it in order to give their children the same privileges and quality of life they enjoyed throughout their marriage.
“Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle,” Baumgartner’s lawyers argued at the time.
However, it was later ruled Costner was only obligated to shell out $63,000 per month.
Despite the painful split, Costner is determined to leave that behind him and move on with his life.
"I have no choice," the Waterworld star said in a recent interview. "My children are looking at me. I can't wilt like a daisy. I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are."
The source spoke with Life & Style about Costner's dating rules.