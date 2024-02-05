Rapper Killer Mike Handcuffed and Escorted Out of 2024 Grammy Awards After Winning 3 Awards
Rapper Killer Mike was placed in handcuffs and escorted by police out of the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, February 4.
The shocking moment occurred after the 48-year-old won three different Grammy awards during the pre-televised segment of the ceremony.
News first broke about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. EST, when reporter Chris Gardner released video footage of Killer Mike walking with his arms linked in handcuffs behind his back.
"Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in Crypto.com arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for 'Scientists & Engineers,' Best Rap Album for Michael) 'Free Mike' someone shouts as he walks past," Gardner wrote via X alongside the clip.
He added in a follow-up post: "An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out."
In the clip, the "RUN" singer didn't seem frazzled by the ordeal, as he seemed to calmly speak to one of the men escorting him through the venue. He even paused to say hello to someone wearing a tuxedo.
Killer Mike swept all three categories he was nominated for. Sunday night’s victories were the first Grammy wins for the renowned rapper since 2004, when he won for his feature on OutKast’s "The Whole World" in the best rap performance by a duo or group."
He also received a nomination for Best Rap Song in 2018 for his hip-hop duo with rapper and producer El-P Run the Jewels’ hit song "Chase Me."
It's unclear exactly why police handcuffed Killer Mike and escorted him out of the star-studded event, though law enforcement sources told TMZ he was "detained after allegedly getting into some kind of physical altercation with a security guard at the event," per their the news outlet's report.
Killer Mike wasn't placed under an official arrest, the police insiders noted, as officers are still trying to figure out what exactly went down.
Before he was detained, but after he won his awards, Killer Mike shared a motivational message to his fans during Grammys pre-show held at the Peacock Theater in L.A.
"For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bullshit. I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive," he expressed.