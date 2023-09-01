Kim Kardashian Accused of Disrespecting Japanese Culture on Luxurious Getaway: 'Fish Face With a Geisha!'
Kim Kardashian jetted off to Japan for a lavish summer getaway with daughter North, 10, and friends — but the reality star faced backlash on social media after sharing snapshots that led some fans to believe that she was disrespecting Japanese culture.
On one leg of the trip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and her daughter spent a day with geishas. Kardashian rocked an animal-print jacket and a pair of sunglasses while posing with the group of women in one of the pictures. She also snapped a selfie with a geisha while pouting her lips.
"She really doing the fish face with a Geisha. Grow the f--- up," one frustrated social media user slammed the television personality. "I bet she doesn’t even know the history of the Geisha using them as f----- prop for her sorry a-- Instagram."
"But she HAD TO get a pic!!!" another person chimed in. "Bc aesthetic."
Other photos revealed the mom-of-four — who also shares Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West — modeling Japanese fashion as North and her friend held up phones and ring lights.
"Reminds me of when she made fun of Kourtney and Khloe for dressing up like this," a separate Instagram follower wrote, prompting another to reply, "or when she named her brand Kimono and got in trouble for it."
However, several fans rushed to Kardashian's defense, calling her "beautiful" and claiming she was "embracing" the culture while making lifelong memories with her oldest daughter.
"What a fun mom. So beautiful to see such love," one wrote, and another added, "Mom of the year."
This is far from the first time Kardashian has been slammed for her controversial posts on social media. Earlier this month, OK! reported the 42-year-old was called the "queen of worst captions" and mocked for her "irritating pout" in photos.