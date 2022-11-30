Kardashian-Jenners Come Together For Important Family Meeting As Kim's Messy Divorce With Kanye West Finalizes
Unless the Kardashians are dropping an album, it seems there were important business matters to discuss.
The famous brood united at Travis Barker's DTA Records Studio for what appeared to be a family meeting as Kim Kardashian simultaneously settled her divorce from disgraced rapper Kanye West on Tuesday, November 29.
In released photos, the 42-year-old bombshell strutted solo into the building with a smoothie in hand. Kim wore a matching grey sweat set, white sneakers and had her hair tied in a slicked back bun.
Next to appear at the studio was Khloé Kardashian, 38 — who sported similar loungewear attire — donning an all-black 'fit, Nike sneakers and a black beanie.
Moments later, matriarch Kris Jenner, 67, strolled into the studio dressed in an elegant all-black ensemble with red detail. The Momager – who always seems to have a trick up her sleeve — even flashed the paparazzi a soft smile before heading inside.
Lastly, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, arrived hand-in-hand with her husband, 47, as they both wore complimenting black couture.
The get together appeared to go on for hours, as they were not seen exiting the establishment until after dark.
Although it is unclear why the famous faces got together at the studio, the meeting happened to have adjourned mere minutes before the finalization of Kim's divorce was announced to the public.
As OK! reported, the estranged parents called it quits in 2019, with the SKIMS founder filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. According to their settlement, Kim and Kanye will have "equal access" to their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 3 — and the fashion designer, 45, will have to pay his former wife $200,000 a month in child support.
In addition, Ye — who has come under fire as of late for his anti-semitic remarks — must contribute to 50 percent of their children's educational and security expenses.
The duo has also agreed to participate in mediation upon any disagreement regarding the pair's four kids, and if one party does not cooperate, the other has the right to make the decision by default.