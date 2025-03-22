Kim Kardashian 'Scared' Ex Kanye West May 'Sink' Further Into Mental Illness After Calling For Emergency Custody Hearing: 'He's Obviously Not Taking His Meds'
Kim Kardashian may have to take drastic measures to protect her kids after Kanye West’s latest outburst.
According to sources, the reality TV star is terrified of her ex and baby daddy falling deeper into mental illness.
This week, Kardashian, 44, even called for an emergency custody hearing after learning the rapper, 47, had invited misogynist brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate to meet their eldest daughter, North, 11.
“North loves him,” a source spilled of the duo’s close father-daughter relationship, “I can’t speak for the other kids, but North is definitely Ye’s girl. But it must be scary for Kim.”
Not only did the Grammy winner attempt to expose his daughter to the controversial online personalities, but he also released a single featuring North alongside jailed Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is awaiting trial on s-- crime charges.
West’s latest stunt, on top of his recent string of antisemitic tweets, has pushed Kardashian to consider applying for sole custody of their four children, according to a source.
Another insider claimed that the musician — who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder — has not been treating his mental illness.
“He’s obviously not taking his meds, if he was we wouldn’t be here,” they alleged.
“It’s not getting any better, he’s not a well person, he’s sinking further down and he’s not acting rationally. There’s so much negativity – I don’t think he can come out of this,” the source added.
In addition to North, the former couple — who was married from 2014 to 2022 — shares Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.
Though Kardashian and West have shared custody of their offspring, in September 2024, the brunette beauty confessed, “No matter what kind of help I have, [I’m] basically raising four kids by myself.”
As OK! previously reported, on top of putting North in a compromising position, West recently attacked his ex in a scathing social media rant.
In the shocking rampage, West claimed Kardashian is a "s-- worker" who "traffics" their children after the North was seen in a music video with FKA twigs.
"KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S-- TRAFFICKER," he began. "I DON’T LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS. IT’S F--- ALL YOU N-----. MY SOUL IS BLACK AND WATCH YALL DON’T BELIEVE ME AND JUST SAY I’M CRAZY."
"THE KARDASHIANS ARE S-- WORKERS AND THEY S-- TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL [sic] CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE," he continued. "AS A FATHER I WILL NO LONGER DISTRACT MYSELF FROM MY RESPONSIBILITY TO TRULY AND ACTUALLY PROTECT MY ACTUAL CHILDREN."
"IT'S TIME TO GO AND GET FULL CUSTODY. WHICH WILL ME [sic] TAKING THEM OUT OF THE HANDS OF DISNEY SIERRA CANYON PAWN CELEBRITY PARENTS AND THE KARDASHIAN KLAN AND MAMA [Kris Jenner] WHO SIGNED FOR THE S—TAPE,” he noted.
