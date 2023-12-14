Khloé Kardashian's Fans 'Don't Recognize Her' in Latest Cleavage-Baring Thirst Trap: Watch
Khloé Kardashian looked absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram post — except some fans had to do a double take to realize it was her.
"Iconic," Kardashian captioned a video of two stylists doing her hair and makeup while she posed in a drool-worthy long-sleeved black dress, which featured a unique cutout in the chest area, leaving little to the imagination as the fabric only covered her nipples.
In the Thursday, December 14, upload, the Good American co-founder lip-synced to audio of her sister Kim Kardashian saying one of her popular lines, "'Cause it’s iconic. And I love to do iconic s---."
The sound bite seems to be trending on social media and within the famous family, as Khloé and Kim's little sister Kylie Jenner also recently used the audio in a TikTok video of herself in the shower on Wednesday, December 13.
Kylie was among Khloé's biggest fans in the comments section of the spicy Instagram post, as she declared, "HOT !!" within hours of her older sibling sharing the clip.
The 39-year-old's admirers joined the makeup mogul in complimenting Khloé, as one supporter noted she's "aged so beautifully" and "still has that young look on her," while another user gushed: "You are the moment 🔥."
Of course, some social media trolls had to take the opportunity to criticize Khloé for using a filter to alter her facial features, while a few haters called her out for getting plastic surgery done throughout her years in the spotlight.
"WTF happened to your face?!" one viewer asked, while another pointed out her use of an "amazing filter that changes her whole face 😂."
"Khloé has changed her appearance so much I don’t even recognize her," a third critic snubbed, while a fourth claimed, "body by Ozempic 🔥🔥," accusing the mom-of-two of using the weight loss enhancing drug to maintain her flawless figure.
Earlier this year, Khloé addressed constant rumors she was using the diabetes medication to shed pounds.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Let's not discredit my years of working out," the reality star demanded in response to a hater calling her and Kim "Ozempic sisters" back in February. "I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people."
Khloé frequently highlights her fitness journey via Instagram by sharing pictures and videos of her breaking a sweat in the gym.