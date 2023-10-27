'This Is a Joke, Right?': Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Ridiculous' New Bra
Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS ad is a divisive one!
The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday, October 27, to show the world her latest undergarment innovation — a bra with built-in faux nipples!
"The earth's temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking," Kardashian, 43, said in the commercial while typing on a computer. "And I'm not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skills to do their part."
The media mogul then pointed to a detailed diagram of the undergarment. "That’s why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold," she explained.
"Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike these icebergs, these aren't going anywhere," the reality star explained cheekily.
"This is a joke, right," one person commented below the clip. A second social media user added, "Is this a joke??? Please tell me it's a joke!!"
"PEOPLE ARE DYING KIM!" a third person reminded Kardashian. "This is ridiculous," another critical viewer added of the new product.
Despite some harsh remarks, many other people applauded the businesswoman for her innovative idea. "I never knew I needed something so much," one adoring fan penned. "I'm obsessed with you because this is genius 😍," a second person threw in lovingly.
Kardashian is never one to let the haters get her down. As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-four — who shares children North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West — recently fired back at people criticizing her for her comments about being a single parent.
"I think I'm still learning how to be a single parent," Kardashian said during an episode of the family's Hulu show. "And I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say."
"Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you," she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During the podcast appearance, Kardashian said, "Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself. It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s---, this f------ tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"