Unbothered Kim Kardashian Nearly Spills Out of Bikini Top Amid Custody Battle With Kanye West: Photos
Kim Kardashian is taking a much-needed beach day while fighting for custody of her kids against her ex-husband, Kanye West.
The reality star, 44, exposed her cleavage in a black micro bikini and thong while posing on the sand on Thursday, May 1.
Kardashian paired her swimsuit with a flowing, asymmetrical skirt that blew with the wind as she walked toward the ocean. She sported a shoulder-length bob, similar to Kendall Jenner's signature style.
The Kardashians star captioned her post with a simple palm tree emoji as her friends hyped her up in the comments section.
"Wow wow," her younger sister Khloé Kardashian wrote.
WAGS alum Olivia Pierson added, "Love the short flicked hair," with two fire emojis.
Kim's sultry snapshots were published amid a messy legal battle with Kanye, whom she shares four children with: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.
The rapper, 47, claimed he is not allowed to see his children in a dramatic live stream at the end of April.
"[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. ‘Cause I was in the airport by myself … I’mma go get these kids, man!" he shouted while covering his face in a black mask. "F--- all these f----- n------. I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f-------’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."
In March, the "Gold Digger" singer further expressed his frustration in a rant on X.
"I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME."
As Kanye goes off the rails, the SKIMS founder is focused on staying strong and grounded for the sake of her children.
"Kanye says he’s got so much dirt to spill, Kim and her family won’t know what’s hit them when he decides to unleash h---," an insider revealed. "But Kim’s conscience is completely clear. At the end of the day, it’s her responsibility to protect the kids at all costs."
The former couple previously fought over North being featured on the track "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine" with alleged s-- offender Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Kanye even exposed an alleged text message conversation with his former wife.
"I’m never speaking with you again," he wrote.
"I sent paper work [sic] over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark [her name]! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them," she replied.
He told her to "amend it," or else he would go "to war."
The source spoke to In Touch about the custody battle.