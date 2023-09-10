OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Zolciak Biermann
OK LogoNEWS

'They Need to Be Apart': Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Never Should Have Tried to Reconcile' After Messy Split

kim zolciak
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 10 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann never should have given it a second chance, according to a source.

An insider recently spilled that many people in the couple's life suggested they go through with the former NFL star's original divorce filing before they later decided to give their relationship another try.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak
Source: MEGA

Kroy Biermann filed for a divorce from Kim Zolciak in May, however, the couple reconciled until the second filing in August.

"They never should have tried to reconcile this summer. Everyone told them it wasn't a good idea," the source said of the parents-of-six.

"Too much was already said and done," they added of the duo, who filed for divorce a second time on Thursday, August 24.

Article continues below advertisement

In May, when they went through the first legal filing, Zolciak demanded Biermann should be drug tested, while the ex-athlete accused the reality TV alum of having a gambling problem.

"Nothing's changed. Kim and Kroy still cannot get along," the insider spilled. "They fight about everything from Kim's out-of-control spending to how Kroy's been mentally checked out of their marriage for a while now. They need to be apart."

kim zolciak
Source: @kimzbiermann/Instagram

The duo share six kids together.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the estranged pair have also experienced a plethora of money troubles this year.

Most recently, they decided to sell their $3 million Georgia mansion for some much-needed cash. The former Atlanta Falcons player requested an emergency hearing to discuss selling the property last week, however, Zolciak clarified they both wanted to pawn off the home.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak Biermann
kim zolciak
Source: @kimzbiermann/Instagram

Kim Zolciak was formerly on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

Article continues below advertisement

On Thursday, August 31, a photographer asked Zolciak about the sale, to which she replied, "It's mutual. I told him what to do."

The court documents about getting rid of the house read: "The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner’s name alone."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023," the paperwork continued.

The documents also claimed that the property was to go to auction on March 7, but the couple negotiated a deal with Truist so the estate would be placed on "foreclosure probation."

Life & Style reported on the source's comments.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.