'They Need to Be Apart': Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Never Should Have Tried to Reconcile' After Messy Split
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann never should have given it a second chance, according to a source.
An insider recently spilled that many people in the couple's life suggested they go through with the former NFL star's original divorce filing before they later decided to give their relationship another try.
"They never should have tried to reconcile this summer. Everyone told them it wasn't a good idea," the source said of the parents-of-six.
"Too much was already said and done," they added of the duo, who filed for divorce a second time on Thursday, August 24.
In May, when they went through the first legal filing, Zolciak demanded Biermann should be drug tested, while the ex-athlete accused the reality TV alum of having a gambling problem.
"Nothing's changed. Kim and Kroy still cannot get along," the insider spilled. "They fight about everything from Kim's out-of-control spending to how Kroy's been mentally checked out of their marriage for a while now. They need to be apart."
As OK! previously reported, the estranged pair have also experienced a plethora of money troubles this year.
Most recently, they decided to sell their $3 million Georgia mansion for some much-needed cash. The former Atlanta Falcons player requested an emergency hearing to discuss selling the property last week, however, Zolciak clarified they both wanted to pawn off the home.
On Thursday, August 31, a photographer asked Zolciak about the sale, to which she replied, "It's mutual. I told him what to do."
The court documents about getting rid of the house read: "The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner’s name alone."
"The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023," the paperwork continued.
The documents also claimed that the property was to go to auction on March 7, but the couple negotiated a deal with Truist so the estate would be placed on "foreclosure probation."
