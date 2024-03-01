Is Kim Zolciak Returning to 'RHOA' Amid Messy Kroy Biermann Split? Reality Star Addresses Rumors
Kim Zolciak has a major announcement for Bravo fans.
After much speculation amid her tumultuous split from Kroy Biermann, the reality star, 45, confirmed she will not be making her grand return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta next season.
"There have been reports and rumblings of me returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, especially with everything going on in my life," Zolciak, who starred in seasons one through five and returned briefly in 2017, said in a recent interview.
"That coupled with the fact that Porsha [Williams] is returning and there are rumblings of other past stars returning has people starting to surmise I’m coming back," the "Tardy for the Party" vocalist noted.
"So I wanted to clear up what’s going on since I don’t want to leave you hanging any longer. The truth is (drum roll please)…" she added with anticipation.
"I am not returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Zolciak, who went on to have her own spin-off show, Don't Be Tardy, confirmed. "As much as I enjoyed holding a peach for years and enjoyed popping in now and then, I will not be returning to that show."
"I am sorry to disappoint those who were holding out hope that I’d return, and they’d get to watch me in the action again this season," she said. "However, that doesn’t mean you’ve seen the last of me yet on TV so stay tuned for more on that in the near future. Thank you to all my fans always for all your love and support. It means more than you know."
The update comes nearly a year after Zolciak's estranged husband, 38, filed to legally end their marriage for the first time in May 2023. The former couple briefly reconciled in the months after, but Biermann filed for divorce again in August.
The end of Zolciak and the former NFL star's romance wasn't the only major blow to their family. As OK! previously reported, the two were hit with a major tax lien and numerous lawsuits from credit card companies and banks for unpaid fees.
Zolciak and Biermann's financial straits had been so dire that the blonde beauty had to plead with the judge not to allow the bank to foreclose on their family home for their children's well-being.
"I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family," she wrote in the heartbreaking letter. "Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless. We understand the gravity of this situation."
CELEBUZZ! conducted the interview with Zolciak.