Kroy Biermann Pleads for Family Law Attorney to Begin Investigation 'Immediately' as Kim Zolciak Divorce Heats Up
Kroy Biermann is begging for a family law attorney to begin an investigation after he and Kim Zolciak made a collective five calls to authorities over the course of four minutes amid their split.
Biermann asked in his Wednesday, June 28, filing that the court appoint Diane Woods as Guardian ad Litem for the pair’s minor children, “so that she may immediately begin her investigation."
The former NFL pro and the reality star share kids KJ, 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak's two daughters from previous relationships — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 — after the former flames said "I Do" in 2011.
After both Biermann and Zolciak filed for divorce in May, the former asked the court to appoint a guardian ad litem (GAL) so their children were taken care of while the exes battle it out in court.
According to the bio of the guardian Biermann wanted to appoint, Woods has 30 years of experience in “family law and domestic relations matters," per the Huff & Woods website.
Biermann's request for the immediate start of an investigation comes less than two weeks after a July 16 incident — where both spouses phoned 911. According to the police report, Zolciak claimed Biermann threatened to have her friend arrested for kidnapping charges after she picked KJ up for a playdate at a rodeo show.
"He has harassed not only the mother but my son is shaking and hysterically crying," Zolciak alleged to authorities, making it clear that she gave her friend Elise Humphries permission to take their kid to the event.
Humphries also spoke out about the incident, declaring in a statement posted to Instagram: “There was zero kidnapping."
“His mother Kim, who is an incredible mom and friend, gave me permission and brought him to meet me & his two best friends, one is my daughter," she claimed, going on to declare that Biermann only threatened to file kidnapping charges to help his custody case against Zolciak amid their nasty divorce.
This isn't the first time the exes have fired off nasty allegations against each other, with Biermann claiming that the reality star has been “spending substantial time and martial funds on gambling and other games of chance.”
Meanwhile, Zolciak filed a motion earlier this month demanding that her ex be drug tested, as she claimed to have seen him “smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use.”
