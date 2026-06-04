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Kim Zolciak Claims Ex Kroy Biermann 'Engages in Sexual Acts' With Their Kids Nearby for 'Hours on End' in Shocking Child Abuse Claim

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak made dramatic accusations against estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

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June 4 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

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The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kim Zolciak, 47, has made bombshell accusations about her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, 40.

According to TMZ, Zolciak accused Biermann of physically abusing their children and having s-- so loudly they could hear it.

Court documents filed by Zolciak alleged that Biermann slept with multiple women, one of whom allegedly stayed at his home and went on vacation with their children.

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Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak alleged Kroy Biermann has s-- with multiple women loud enough for their children to hear.

According to Zolciak’s filing, her children “reported on multiple occasions not seeing [Biermann] for hours on end, but hearing him engage in sexual acts with his girlfriend of the moment.”

Zolciak also alleged that her ex-husband threw one of their sons over a couch.

A court-appointed guardian was allegedly told about “mental, emotional and physical abuse” to their children.

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'No One Sounded the Alarm'

Kim Zolciak
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak claimed no professionals stepped in despite complaints of abuse.

“No professionals have sounded an alarm because the abuse did not ‘leave marks,’” Zolciak claimed in court filings.

The legal guardian allegedly recommended that Biermann be given primary custody of the former couple’s four children, which the court granted.

Zolciak claimed she is “constantly contacted” by her children while they are under Biermann’s care. She alleged they ask her for food or medicine.

One of Biermann’s hookups allegedly contacted Zolciak’s boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, and all but confirmed the abuse, court documents claimed.

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'He Is Abusive'

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak alleged one of Kroy Biermann's hookups attempted to contact her.

“I believe Kim,” the woman, referred to as Bri, allegedly wrote. “He is abusive. And his abuse is unlike any I’ve ever witnessed. He belittles you and makes you feel like you're dumb and the worst person in the world.”

In other text messages from Biermann's "female friend" obtained by TMZ, the woman encouraged Mowitz to warn Zolciak about a woman named Maria.

"Just tell Kim that she needs to watch her back when it comes to Maria [redacted]," she wrote. "She had s-- with Kroy and tells him everything. She basically sends [redacted] to Kim's house to be a spy."

Zolciak and Biermann married in 2011. They have four children together: KJ, 15, Kash, 13, and 12-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. The reality star has two older children from a previous relationship whom Biermann eventually adopted: Brielle, 29, and Ariana, 24.

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann married in 2011 and share four children.

They split in May 2023 and filed for divorce, but soon reconciled and asked the courts to dismiss the filing.

But in August 2024, after the tumultuous attempt at reconciliation, the couple filed for divorce once again.

The separation evolved into complicated custody proceedings in the spring of 2026. Biermann was granted sole temporary custody of their four children in April after alleging that Zolciak has been "wholly unavailable" to her children, OK! previously reported.

Zolciak was reportedly required to complete four court-ordered parent therapy sessions.

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