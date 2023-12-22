Kate Middleton and Prince William Want to 'Relax the Rules' for Christmas as They Prepare for a 'Less Stuffy Era'
The Windsors are preparing for Christmas, and this year, Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking to modernize the royal holiday celebration.
“Christmas was always the queen’s favorite time of year," a source told an outlet.
After Queen Elizabeth's passing, the Wales became an integral part of King Charles' reign.
“Charles and William and Kate are trying to relax the rules a little as the royals enter a less stuffy era,” the source explained.
“The royals will be honoring Her Majesty in a number of ways,” they added. “It brings them a great deal of pride, and serves as a coping mechanism as they continue to adapt to life without her.”
Elizabeth died in September of 2022, and now the Windsors are continuing to protect the institution she fiercely led for seven decades.
“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion," they stated.
Despite Meghan Markle previously describing William and Kate as rigid, the insider revealed the pair hopes to take on a laid-back approach to family gatherings.
“The goal is to make for a relaxing environment where everyone can unwind and be themselves,” they shared.
“This year, Charles still wants guests to dress for the black-tie dinner, but they won’t be asked to change three or four times a day like they used to,” the source continued.
The Windsors will reunite without Meghan and Prince Harry, but they will make sure to pay homage to their late matriarch, Queen Elizabeth.
“They’ll entertain carolers, enjoy healthy hikes and hunts and have plenty of get-togethers,” the confidant admitted. “Ensuring that the queen’s legacy is upheld is of paramount importance to everyone inside the House of Windsor.”
“They’ll throw in the fun traditions, like exchanging joke gifts,” the insider added. “They believe it’s the thought that counts. That’s a rule the queen insisted they follow wherever possible.”
In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the American actress said she was surprised by her in-laws' demeanor.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the mom-of-two said in reference to meeting William and Kate. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan confessed.
Although the Suits star was unprepared for being a working royal, she wasn't upset about entering The Firm blindly.
“It’s so funny when I look back now because now I know so much,” Meghan recalled. “So glad I didn’t then because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness."
