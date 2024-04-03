Sharon Osbourne Urges Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to 'Pull Back' From the Spotlight After Years of Struggling in Hollywood

"If it's good quality and it's at a reasonable price, why not? It could work," Osbourne said on TalkTV when asked about the Duchess of Sussex's new endeavor. "I think they've got to stop making themselves so accessible."

"It's like, you know, they turn up the opening of an envelope, and I think that they've got to really pull back," she added. "Less is more, and I don't think they've heard that."