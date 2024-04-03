Sharon Osbourne Urges Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to 'Pull Back' From the Spotlight After Years of Struggling in Hollywood
Sharon Osbourne knows a thing or two about succeeding in Hollywood, and the former talk show host had some professional tips for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the Duchess of Sussex launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
"If it's good quality and it's at a reasonable price, why not? It could work," Osbourne said on TalkTV when asked about the Duchess of Sussex's new endeavor. "I think they've got to stop making themselves so accessible."
"It's like, you know, they turn up the opening of an envelope, and I think that they've got to really pull back," she added. "Less is more, and I don't think they've heard that."
The Sussexes lost their lucrative Spotify partnership in 2020, and their Netflix projects unrelated to the royal family failed to make the platform's top ten list. Despite the financial loss, the couple was expected to redeem themselves in the new year.
"Listen, I think so. I think that, you know, they've tried so many different things, you know, a production deal, their podcasts… Now they're flogging household stuff," the music manager explained.
"I mean, what else are they going to do? They've tried a bit of everything, and nothing's worked so far," she noted.
- Sharon Osbourne Claims Whitney Houston Accused Her of 'Trying to F---' Bobby Brown 20 Years Ago
- True Love Exists! 20 Longest Relationships in Hollywood — From Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
- Kelly Osbourne Reveals First Glimpse Of Newborn Son After Shaming Mom Sharon For Sharing Birth News
OK! previously reported American Riviera Orchard's trademark application hints at the company retailing home goods and kitchenware, but royal experts wonder if Harry approved of the concept.
"Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea – he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable, which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils."
Before joining the royal fold, Meghan had a popular Instagram account, but she deleted her platform to focus on being a working royal. Since the reveal of American Riviera Orchard, Meghan has been spotted on the brand's social media accounts despite her discussing the toll it took on her mental health.
OK! previously reported PR expert Rhea Freeman viewed the Duchess of Sussex's SXSW appearance as an informal announcement that she wouldn't return to the meta app.
"Based on her recent comments, I don't think a comeback is imminent," Freeman told an outlet. "The detrimental impact that social media can have on people from a mental health point of view, whether celebrity or not, can be huge, but looking at how other high-profile people manage their accounts, some of the tasks are delegated."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During a SXSW panel, Meghan opened up about the impact the internet had on her during her pregnancy.
“Yes, social media is an environment that has a lot of that [toxicity] …I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being,” Meghan said on Friday, March 8, at SXSW.
“You have to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty — it’s cruel,” she continued. “And certainly when you’re pregnant or you have a newborn, as moms you know it’s such a tender and sacred time."