King Charles and Prince William Are 'Sick of Being Portrayed as Villains' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Source
Is Meghan Markle making things worse?
According to an insider, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has complicated matters when it comes to her husband, Prince Harry, potentially making amends with brother Prince William and dad King Charles.
The monarch and the heir are apparently “sick of being portrayed as villains” by the mother-of-two, who shares Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, with Harry.
“Her own husband didn’t do enough! Harry keeps saying he wants to reconcile with his father and brother, but every time Meghan opens her mouth, she seems to make the rift between them worse,” the source pointed out.
The insider explained much has changed since the controversial couple left their royal duties and moved to California in 2020.
“Why drag up the past yet again — and even hint that she has more details to share?” the source wondered of the Suits alum.
As OK! previously reported, while it is unclear if Harry, William and Charles are ready to make up, another source recently claimed Kate Middleton wants to work things out with the redheaded royal.
Despite wanting to rebuild their relationship, she doesn’t want to do so without her husband’s approval.
"Above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband," royal expert Christopher Andersen stated. "She understands completely why William is still fuming. Kate is not about to pressure William while he has so much on his plate, notably her cancer and the king's cancer battle as well."
Amid the crises surrounding the family, Harry and Meghan have been excluded from royal events.
"The last time Harry was at Balmoral Castle was in September 2022, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died there," Andersen said. "His absence from Balmoral this summer is just one more sign that the royal family — Kate included — prefer to have Harry out of sight and out of mind for the time being."
William is likely still upset with his brother following his scathing remarks regarding his marriage to Kate in Harry & Meghan and Spare, however, Kate allegedly sees him as “a very lost soul."
"She’s still incredibly fond of him and so saddened that it's come to this situation where he's completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and there now seems to be this wall that can't be broken down,” a second source shared.
While the pair of siblings have yet to make peace, Kate has always been there to try and help them see eye to eye.
"Kate made an effort to bring the brothers back together in the beginning," Andersen alleged. "One of the most poignant scenes in this whole saga was during Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, when Kate was seen stepping aside so the brothers could be together as they left the funeral service and walked up the hill to Windsor Castle."
"When that didn’t work, Kate continued to try and soften up her husband," he continued. "But Kate understandably threw up her hands when Harry trashed William and Charles in his memoir Spare two years later."
In Touch reported on Charles and William's feelings on the Sussex's.