OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

King Charles and Queen Camilla 'Will Send' Birthday Wishes to Meghan Markle Privately Amid Their Ongoing Rift

king charles queen camilla send birthday wishes meghan markle privately
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle will celebrate her 43rd birthday on Sunday, August 4.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 43rd birthday on Sunday, August 4, and King Charles and Queen Camilla might reach out to the Duchess of Sussex in honor of her big day.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles queen camilla send birthday wishes meghan markle privately
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020.

“Harry will make sure that Meghan is celebrated. I think they will get messages from the King and the Queen, whether that be electronically or by old-fashioned mail, I still think the King and Queen will still send birthday messages," Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "I don’t think that will change certainly despite everything that’s happened."

In the past, the royals honored the Duchess of Sussex's special day on X, formerly known as Twitter, but in recent years, the official royals account only highlights working royals.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles queen camilla send birthday wishes meghan markle privately
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle retired from acting in 2017 to join the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the former royal butler thinks Charles and Camilla will acknowledge Meghan's big day, he isn't sure if they'll send a present.

“I doubt there will be any public wishes made, they used to post on social media but that hasn’t happened in the past few years, and I doubt that will change. They may send a gift as well, but given everything that has happened, there might not be. If they were all still getting on, I can imagine it would be a piece of jewelry or something from the royal collection, possibly a hand-me-down from the late Queen.”

Article continues below advertisement
king charles queen camilla send birthday wishes meghan markle privately
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is building lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement

Aside from the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming celebration, a source claimed that Meghan's reality drastically changed when she joined the royal fold. OK! previously reported an insider claimed Harry recognizes how much the former actress lost when adjusting to being a working duchess.

"Harry often feels guilty for Meghan having to give up on her dream life, and he knows how much she sacrificed to marry him and have a family with him, so he will support her no matter what," an insider told an outlet.

"Meghan has made no secret of how much she misses her carefree life when she was an actress," the source continued. "While she'd never change what she has with Harry and the kids, there is a big part of her that she wishes she could just get her old life back."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles queen camilla send birthday wishes meghan markle privately
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle hasn't attended a royal event since Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Meghan retired from acting in 2017 to become a working royal, she is back to working in Hollywood as a producer.

"She has quite a few work commitments coming up but this is just the beginning of Meghan's big comeback, and she'll be doing things on her terms," a source explained.

"She loved being in Suits and all the opportunities it gave her — she'd get invited to all the exclusive events and get to hang out with Hollywood A-listers but there was so much less scrutiny and attention and there was no pressure on her," the source shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the rumors about their new normal, the Sussexes gushed over being based in California during their trip to Nigeria.

"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan said.

"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.