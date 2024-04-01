King Charles 'Regrets' Not Being 'Strict' With Prince Harry and Prince William During Their Childhood
Prince Harry publicly left the royal fold in 2020, and worked on several tell-all projects where he revealed intimate details about The Crown. Despite his complaints about the monarchy, expert Ingrid Seward believes King Charles has yet to close the door on their relationship.
"Prince Harry and King Charles were very, very close," Seward told an outlet. "They got on incredibly well. I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t strict with Harry and [his older son] William."
"He went on with [Princess] Diana’s freestyle of bringing up children," Seward shared. "Diana allowed them to do, more or less, what they wanted, which was very fashionable in those days."
"You let children just get on with things," she noted. "I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t a bit stricter, because it might’ve given both boys a few more boundaries."
In The Heart of Invictus, the Duke of Sussex claimed his upbringing lacked the "support structure" he needed.
"Children all need boundaries, and I don’t think they had too many," Seward added.
"I don’t think that the king would worry about Harry living halfway across the world, because it is not that difficult to get from L.A. to London, as we know," Seward explained. "But I think what’s sad for him is that he doesn’t see his grandchildren and that Harry has been such a disruptive force to the whole royal family."
Aside from his The Heart of Invictus confession, the famous red head criticized his stepmother, Queen Camilla, in Spare, and royalists believe his comments impacted his bond with Charles.
"That doesn’t stop Charles [from] loving him," Seward continued. "But I think he’s very upset by Harry’s behavior and especially upset by Harry’s remarks about his wife, about Camilla … Charles just has to be there with open arms."
"Otherwise, it’s just going to make things much, much worse. And I’m sure he wishes that William and Harry were on better terms, but there’s nothing he can do about it. It’s between them," the writer added. "But he did say, ‘Please boys, don’t make my last years miserable,’ which is exactly what they have done."
Although Harry's memoir was controversial, Charles similarly allowed for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip to be negatively depicted in the 1994 authorized biography The Prince of Wales.
"He did feel unloved by his parents," the author recalled when discussing the 1994 book. "He criticized [their] parenting style and said he never remembers his mother hugging him."
"Well, she did hug him, but he doesn’t remember it. He felt that he was unloved by his parents and brought up entirely by nannies," she noted. "The Queen and Prince Philip were quite hurt by these remarks. They thought, ‘Well, where did we go wrong? We did our best.’"
"The queen came to the throne so young, and it was very much a man’s world," Seward pointed out. "Her motherhood was taken from her. She wasn’t able to have the time to look after two very young children."
Seward spoke to Fox News Digital.