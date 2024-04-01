King Charles 'Regrets' Not Being 'Strict' With Prince Harry and Prince William During Their Childhood

"Prince Harry and King Charles were very, very close," Seward told an outlet. "They got on incredibly well. I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t strict with Harry and [his older son] William."

"He went on with [Princess] Diana’s freestyle of bringing up children," Seward shared. "Diana allowed them to do, more or less, what they wanted, which was very fashionable in those days."

"You let children just get on with things," she noted. "I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t a bit stricter, because it might’ve given both boys a few more boundaries."