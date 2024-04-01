Meghan Markle Is 'Not Capable of Learning Lessons' as Her Approval Rating Declines: 'She Blames Everyone for Her Errors'

“She’s not capable of learning a lesson which is tragic because, for all her personal character and personality flaws, she would have now been the most popular human being on Earth," Campbell explained. "Catherine wouldn’t be.”

Aside from Meghan's professional career, Colin Campbell alluded to the royal family being disinterested in interacting with her as King Charles and Kate battle cancer.

“My understanding is, not one of the four participants of whom we’ve been speaking have any interest whatsoever in ever interacting with Harry or Meghan in an official capacity ever again," she noted.

“Even if Charles were inclined and Camilla went along with it to have some form of private rapprochement with Harry, there is no way there will be an official role for Harry or Meghan," she shared.