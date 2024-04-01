Meghan Markle Is 'Not Capable of Learning Lessons' as Her Approval Rating Declines: 'She Blames Everyone for Her Errors'
Meghan Markle is developing her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but British-Jamaican socialite Lady Colin Campbell thinks the Duchess of Sussex's struggles in Hollywood will greatly impact her future business endeavors.
“She blames everybody else for her errors," Colin Campbell told GB News. “I’ve been told that she is enraged because no matter what she does, it flops, and no matter what Catherine does, it succeeds."
“That’s infuriating for her. Meghan came into the royal family with the expectation that she’d be able to milk them as if they were the fatted calf, and that she was going to be able to end up having a billionaire lifestyle," she continued.
In 2023, Meghan and Prince Harry's lucrative Spotify deal came to an end, and an executive quickly branded them as "grifters" shortly after the news broke.
“She has a billionaire lifestyle without the money," Campbell stated. "They’re quickly running into serious problems financially."
“Every deal collapses, and all these phantasmagoric figures that they were bandying about will never reach their bank account," she added.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will 'Slam the Breaks' on Their 'American Royal Family' Rebrand After Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement
- Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Bizarre Timing' of Her Lifestyle Brand Announcement as It Overshadowed Princess Diana Tribute
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to 'One-Up' Kate Middleton and Prince William After Photo Editing Scandal
“She’s not capable of learning a lesson which is tragic because, for all her personal character and personality flaws, she would have now been the most popular human being on Earth," Campbell explained. "Catherine wouldn’t be.”
Aside from Meghan's professional career, Colin Campbell alluded to the royal family being disinterested in interacting with her as King Charles and Kate battle cancer.
“My understanding is, not one of the four participants of whom we’ve been speaking have any interest whatsoever in ever interacting with Harry or Meghan in an official capacity ever again," she noted.
“Even if Charles were inclined and Camilla went along with it to have some form of private rapprochement with Harry, there is no way there will be an official role for Harry or Meghan," she shared.
OK! previously reported an expert shared that the Sussexes "slammed the breaks" on their "American Royal Family" plot after Kate announced she would undergo "preventative chemotherapy."
"There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetize their connections with the royal family in the future that I can imagine," Richard Fitzwilliams shared. "I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine."
"Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Before Kate discussed her health, Pandora Forsyth criticized Meghan for the "bizarre” timing of American Riviera Orchard's launch, which happened the same day as the Diana Awards, on Thursday, March 14.
“I thought as soon as it happened, surely this would be an event in both of their calendars," Forsyth told GB News. “I would have thought the Diana Award and the Diana Legacy Award would be something that is crossed over. I’m really surprised."
“Harry was involved in this for many years," she added. "It was only a few years ago he was up on stage with William. How times have changed."