Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Reconciliation With Harry and Meghan Is Totally Possible' After Yearslong Rift

By:

Mar. 29 2024, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was greatly impacted by the couple's public move to the U.S. However, since the Princess of Wales revealed she has cancer, former royal butler Grant Harrold believes her condition will eventually lead to a reconciliation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020.

"A reconciliation with Harry and Meghan is totally possible, 100 percent," Harrold told an outlet.

"I can believe, without any doubt, that Harry will be in touch with Kate and William and offering his help — whether they accept it or not is a very different matter, but I honestly believe Harry would have reached out personally and Meghan," he continued. “Sadly, it’s times like this that brings families together and blood is thicker than water."

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle haven't reunited since Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram to update the public on her health.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate Middleton is focused on her cancer battle.

Kate continued: This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were known as the 'Fab Four.'

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared a similar sentiment to Harrold.

“This is a dread situation, a major operation followed by cancer," he said. "There is always sometimes in the most awful and serious thing sometimes opportunities come as well . . . one must hope there is as much positivity as possible that’s what she is spreading with the message like that."

"This is also an opportunity for the trolls and the evil people spreading malicious rumors to be silenced," Fitzwilliams added.

Shortly after Kate shared her cancer news, the Sussexes shared a supportive message for the princess.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the pair said in a statement.

Harrold spoke to the New York Post.

