Kourtney Kardashian Bizarrely Reveals She Drank an Entire Glass of 'B----- Milk' Because She Felt Sick
Kourtney Kardashian tried to heal her illness with b----- milk.
On Wednesday, April 10, the Lemme founder shared a selfie to her Instagram Story where she revealed she drank the natural substance to remedy her sickness.
“This filter is crazy,” she began alongside the photo of herself with a face-altering effect. “I just pounded a glass of b----- milk because I feel sick. Goodnight.”
The bizarre confession came about six months after the mother-of-four welcomed son Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker.
As OK! previously reported, on Sunday, April 7, The Kardashians star got candid with her followers about the changes women's bodies experience both during and after pregnancy.
"Dear new mommies," the Poosh founder wrote alongside a photo of herself swimming in Turks and Caicos with sisters Kim and Khloé. "Your body is beautiful at all stages."
"During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding that’s a whole other part of it," she added.
"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic," she expressed. "Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."
Since having Rocky, Kourtney has given followers only a few glimpses into her life with the newborn.
The reality star detailed her routine for leaving the house and shared how she prefers to dress her new body.
"Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding = throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband’s vintage t shirts," the 44-year-old told her 224 million followers.
“And anything super-fast to throw on = less time away from my baby, the better," she explained while wearing a black shirt, black pants and an oversized trench coat.
Kourtney noted how her makeup routine takes "two minutes" and only consists of a few products.
"Dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows, clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss," she penned. "Hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol)."
Additionally, the celeb linked "a good playmat for baby to play on while you quickly do this routine," before joking another good option is for the baby to be in "dad’s arms."