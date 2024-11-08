Kristin Cavallari 'Isn’t Happy' About Ex Jay Cutler’s DUI Arrest: 'She’s Still Bitter'
"Forgive and forget" isn't coming so easily for Kristin Cavallari.
According to an insider, the reality star, 37, is having a tough time dealing with ex-husband Jay Cutler's DUI arrest last month, especially since they share custody of their three children.
"Kristin isn’t happy about what happened," the source told a news outlet. "But she’s thrilled the world can now see that being married to Jay wasn’t a walk in the park!"
"She’s still bitter about the whole thing and regrets she ever said ‘I do’ to this man," the source claimed, adding that "it gives her great satisfaction to know the world has finally seen Jay for what he is — a total loser."
As OK! reported, the NFL alum, 41, was booked at the Williamson County Jail in Tennessee after being arrested for a DUI following "a minor traffic collision the city of Franklin."
Other charges included failure to exercise due care to avoid collision, violation of implied consent law and possession of a handgun while under the influence, per online records.
Two guns, including a "loaded pistol," were found in his vehicle at the time.
On an episode of the Laguna Beach alum's "Let's Be Honest" podcast, she briefly addressed the situation, sharing, "I do, of course, wish Jay the best and hope he gets the help he needs. But that's all I will be saying about it."
The Uncommon James founder also discussed their failed marriage, insisting that even though she's "the one that walked away," a divorce from the father of her children isn't what she "envisioned" for herself.
"I really tried f------ everything I could," she declared. "It's just heartbreaking when you want something so badly but you just can't get there. And I would say my heart was broken for years in my marriage — I mean it was."
Cavallari is currently single after splitting from TikTok star Mark Estes, 25, in late September after seven months together.
Though she initially defended their age gap and romance, she admitted, "I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he’s young… I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience."
"It’s hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it’s not right, and it’s not because of love lost or something bad happened," she added, calling him the "best boyfriend I've ever had."
