Kristin Cavallari Is Relieved Her Late Brother Mike Is No Longer 'Hurting and in Pain' After Tragic Death: 'I Know I'll See Him Again'

“I find so much peace in that because it just makes me feel like he's OK, I know that I'll see him again and that makes me really happy and it just gives me a lot of peace. I think my brother dying and me, like, really diving into the spirituality side of things has made me really comfortable with death and really comfortable with life and really comfortable with hard times because I just really think that we will all see each other again when we die. I really do,” she shared.

The reality TV star’s belief in “reincarnation” also gave her the reassurance she will be reunited with Mike in the future.