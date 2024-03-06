Kristin Cavallari Is Relieved Her Late Brother Mike Is No Longer 'Hurting and in Pain' After Tragic Death: 'I Know I'll See Him Again'
Kristin Cavallari got candid about how she has processed her brother Mike Cavallari’s tragic death in 2015.
On the Tuesday, March 5, episode of the Laguna Beach alum’s podcast, “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari,” Kristin revealed how signs of her late relative comfort her after losing him almost a decade ago.
“Grief is a wild thing and I actually feel like it is like a drug,” the 37-year-old explained. “And it's a roller coaster. It comes in waves, you know. You finally think you're okay and then it's like bam, it hits you again.”
Cavallari shared how gold coins especially remind her of her sibling, who was just 30 when he passed after going missing for two weeks in Utah.
“I find so much peace in that because it just makes me feel like he's OK, I know that I'll see him again and that makes me really happy and it just gives me a lot of peace. I think my brother dying and me, like, really diving into the spirituality side of things has made me really comfortable with death and really comfortable with life and really comfortable with hard times because I just really think that we will all see each other again when we die. I really do,” she shared.
The reality TV star’s belief in “reincarnation” also gave her the reassurance she will be reunited with Mike in the future.
“I think we have a soul tribe. So I think all of our main people in our lives are our people in every life,” she noted. “And so because I believe that, I’m like, 'Cool, OK, Mike is good.' We know Mike is good because we've gotten all of these signs. He's no longer hurting and in pain.”
“And so I'll see him again. I know I'll see him again and we'll have many lives together. And so this is just this time period right now without him,” the mother-of-three, who split from ex Jay Cutler in April 2020, said.
Kristin also reflected on the stressful weeks in which Mike was missing, during which she and her former flame welcomed their third kid, Saylor.
“So my brother had a lot of issues with drugs and alcohol and he was coming off of a bender and he was driving from southern California to Chicago. This was the week of Thanksgiving in 2015. And he hadn't slept and he was driving through Utah, pulled over, crashed his car and because he was so out of it, he — the airbag went off, he got out of his car, left the car running, left his cell phone in the car,” she recalled of the devastating situation.
“This is in the middle of nowhere in Utah. And what we think happened was he got out and walked really far — 'cause we went out and we actually retraced his steps and we did a little thing for him out there, my family and I — but [he] got lost, didn't know where he was, couldn't find his way back. And then he ended up dying of hypothermia,” she stated.
The MTV alum, who recently debuted her new relationship with 24-year-old Mark Estes, added: “But there was a two-week period where we didn't know where he was. We knew he crashed his car, they were out looking for him, but no one knew where he was.”
She expressed how it was “the craziest time in my life honestly, ‘cause I had this newborn baby and I felt like I was on one of those, like, unsolved mystery TV shows trying to find my brother, which was just so crazy.”