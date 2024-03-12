Kristin Cavallari, 37, Insists Boyfriend Mark Estes Isn't a 'Typical 24-Year-Old' After Facing Backlash Over Their Age Gap
Kristin Cavallari is defending her man!
The Laguna Beach star got candid about the 13-year age gap between her and her new boyfriend, Mark Estes, during the Tuesday, March 12, episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast.
"Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen," the 37-year-old admitting, as she acknowledged, "I understand what it looks like to the outside world. I really do. I get that."
While she seemed aware of why she was receiving backlash, Cavallari insisted: "He is not a typical 24-year-old."
Perhaps Cavallari is so happy because her new relationship brought a whole new perspective after her "toxic" marriage to Jay Cutler came to an end in 2020, when she made the decision to separate after tying the knot in 2013. (The exes' divorce wasn't finalized until 2022.)
During the podcast episode, The Hills star provided an example of the small acts of kindness her handsome man does to keep the blonde beauty happy.
Cavallari described a special moment from their romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month, when the mom-of-three simultaneously debuted their relationship on social media.
At one point during the trip, Estes surprised Cavallari with flowers before heading to dinner, and while it was a simple gesture, it truly swept the MTV alum off her feet.
"The thought that went into that blows my mind because he could have gone and gotten me a bouquet of flowers and just brought them back to the room and given them to me," the fashion designer gushed, as she continued: "But he hid them. He came up with his little story. The whole thing was just so f------- sweet."
Elsewhere in Tuesday's episode, Cavallari informed listeners how the pair met.
The television personality first connected with Estes through TikTok after following his friend group's viral account, the Montana Boyz, and began interacting with their content.
"Three weeks later, I get a DM on Instagram from the Montana Boyz that just said, 'I love you,'" Cavallari giddily explained, noting she then booked them as guests on a podcast episode.
Cavallari said it was months of casual banter before a true spark ignited.
"That attraction was always there, but when I met him, I was like, he’s actually a really nice, good guy. He’s very sweet from the jump. He was so sweet to me," she boasted.
"The age thing was a hang-up [at first]," Cavallari confessed during the episode, declaring: "Now, I don’t give a f--- and I’m all in with this guy and I don’t actually care what anybody thinks."
"I really think age is just a number," she revealed. "It’s what you’ve been through in your life, how you were raised. There are just so many factors that go into maturity other than age."
Plus, Estes has already met and gets along with Cavallari and Cutler's three kids — Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8!