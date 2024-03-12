Kristin Cavallari, 37, Insists Boyfriend Mark Estes Isn't a 'Typical 24-Year-Old' After Facing Backlash Over Their Age Gap

"Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen," the 37-year-old admitting, as she acknowledged, "I understand what it looks like to the outside world. I really do. I get that."

While she seemed aware of why she was receiving backlash, Cavallari insisted: "He is not a typical 24-year-old."