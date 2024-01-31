Kroy Biermann Denies Kim Zolciak's Claims After Estranged Wife Files Police Report Accusing Him of Stealing Her Jewelry
Kim Zolciak wants her belongings back — though it seems her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, may have already sold them.
Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed a police report at the Alpharetta Police Department in Georgia, where she accused the former NFL athlete of stealing her expensive jewelry and handbags before trying to sell the items for money.
However, Biermann's lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, insisted to a news publication that her client denies the claims Zolciak made to law enforcement, declaring: "It's not true."
Regardless of Biermann's denial, Zolciak didn't appear to get very far when speaking to police roughly two weeks ago, considering the officer seemed to inform the reality star there wasn't much she could do before her divorce was finalized, alluding to the situation being a problem for divorce court.
In the body cam clip obtained by the news outlet, Zolciak explained she first realized her stuff was missing in May 2023 — notably the same month she and Biermann filed separate petitions for divorce, which they later called off before Biermann filed once again in August of last year.
The officer attempted to explain both Zolciak and Biermann's belongings became marital property when they tied the knot in 2011, though the blonde bombshell claimed the things she was after were purchased or gifted to her before they said "I do," meaning the items were "pre-marital," and therefore, her property to either keep or sell.
Zolciak alleged her engagement ring even fit the criteria of belongings that were hers before she married Biermann, as she informed the cop her attorney told her she had sole rights to anything bought before the marriage.
The mom-of-six said she asked for her stuff back, but Biermann pretty much acted clueless and innocent. Zolciak, however, remained certain her estranged husband had her jewelry and handbags locked in a safe and allegedly sold at least one of her bracelets for "$25,000 in cash."
Zolciak claimed the total amount of stuff Biermann allegedly stole is worth "hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars."
The Bravo diva's trip to the police station seemed to be a desperate effort to get her belongings back, as she admitted to the officer that she'd tried to retrieve her items, but Biermann had them locked away in a safe "the size of [a] door."
She said the door was bolted shut and only accessible with a key.
"I could not get in the safe until last month. I tried the key thing one day and it worked and everything was gone," Zolciak explained to the officer, leading her to believe everything had been sold or perhaps Biermann moved it.
TMZ spoke to Biermann's lawyer and obtained police body cam footage of Zolciak.