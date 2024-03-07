OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Kyle Richards
OK LogoREALITY TV

Kyle Richards Refuses to Apologize for Hiding Mauricio Umansky Marriage Troubles From Her 'RHOBH' Cast Members: 'I Wasn't Ready'

kylerichardsrefusesapologizepp
Source: Bravo/Mega
By:

Mar. 7 2024, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kyle Richards has no regrets about how she approached Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the second part of the reunion special on Wednesday, March 6, the Halloween actress, 55, defended herself against estranged bestie Dorit Kemsley and her fellow cast members for not being transparent about her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky.

Article continues below advertisement
kylerichardsrefusesapologize
Source: Bravo

Kyle Richards refused to apologize for keeping her marriage troubles under wraps.

"After [last year's] reunion, Kyle and I hadn't spoken in a good couple of months," the fashion designer, 47, told Andy Cohen. "I was going through my own things. But when I see her Instagram and there's no pictures of Mo, I knew something was going on. But being her friend and not knowing it felt a bit strange."

Richards, who wed the real estate broker, 53, in 1996, admitted she tends to pull back from friendships when she's going through difficult situations. "My entire adult life, I have been married," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
kylerichardsrefusesapologize
Source: Bravo

Kyle Richards admitted she pulls back from friendships while going through difficult situations.

Article continues below advertisement

"And it's really, really difficult and it's really painful and, you know, we were trying to keep a brave face still for our kids at home. I wasn't ready and I don't want to feel like I should be in trouble for that," the former child star admitted. "I'm figuring it out every day."

After Sutton Stracke claimed Richards didn't show her real life on the show, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls' Trip alum fired back in an impassioned speech, noting, "I have been on this show for 13 years."

Article continues below advertisement
kylerichardsrefusesapologize
Source: Bravo

Sutton Stracke claimed Kyle Richards didn't share her real life on the show.

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards
Article continues below advertisement

"I have watched my 2-year-old [at her] birthday party to that child is now going to be applying to colleges next year. My children learning how to drive a car, going off to college, coming home from college, getting engaged, rumors about my marriage. I've had two siblings on this show," Richards fired back. "My family has fallen apart! Don't talk to me about not sharing what's going on in my life."

As OK! previously reported, Richards and Umansky officially separated last year after nearly 30 years together. "There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn’t able to recover from," the mother-of-four revealed during an episode after the news of their separation broke.

Article continues below advertisement
kylerichardsrefusesapologize
Source: Mega

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I think the hardest part about what we're going through is that there isn't one big huge thing. That's the hardest part for me," she explained to Erika Jayne. "There's these things that I've been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can't get. There's literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family, it's not about external family, it's not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.