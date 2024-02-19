'It Doesn't Look Like Her': Kyle Richards Leaves Fans Confused After Sharing Blurry and Grainy Photo With Jennifer Aniston From 2024 People's Choice Awards
Kyle Richards left fans highly confused over her photo with Jennifer Aniston.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, 55, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 18, to share sweet photos of herself and the Friends alum, 55, posing together after the 2024 People's Choice Awards. However, social media users were taken off guard by the low quality of the pictures.
"These photos are blurry but still my favorite from the night ❤️ @jenniferaniston," Richards penned alongside the adoring snaps.
"Its good u tagged her bc it doesn't look like her😂," one fan penned below the post.
"Wait.... THAT'S Jennifer Aniston??? 😳🤔," a second person said of the Hollywood icon.
"What the heck with these looks?" another questioned.
Another aspect of the Bravo star's life that has continued to confuse people has been where Richards stands with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.
"We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out. So right now, it's not on pause," the Halloween actress said on the red carpet about her current dynamic with the Buying Beverly Hills star, 53. "We're not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes."
"Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we're hanging in there," she continued. "The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family. And I don't know, it's been working for us. It's kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we're family no matter what."
As OK! previously reported, the former child star has been open about the demise of their nearly three-decade long union. "So often it's like, something will bother one of us and it's like we'd just rather be peaceful and just not deal," Richards said in a recent episode of RHOBH.
"I am more the one that will say 'this upsets me' and I have that fiery side where he's more like just wants to be peaceful all the time, but that's not always a good thing," she admitted. "I almost feel like he thinks 'give Kyle some time and she'll get over it and she'll be fine,' but I'm telling him … it's a lot more than that. We need help."
"So I'm like, if we're having these issues, why can't you give [me] that energy?" Richards questioned. "I've supported him through everything since day one when he had nothing."
People conducted the interview with Richards.