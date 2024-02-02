Kyle Richards Reveals Where She and Morgan Wade Stand After Country Singer Deletes All Photos of the 'RHOBH' Star on Instagram
Kyle Richards gave an update about where she stands with Morgan Wade.
After the country singer, 29, scrubbed her entire Instagram account of every photo that featured The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, fans feared their tight bond had been severed. However, Richards set the record straight about the situation.
"We're all good," the Halloween actress explained of her relationship with Wade. "[She’s got new music] coming out. It's very common for artists to do that. That didn't mean anything."
Bravo viewers were stunned by the "Wilder Days" vocalist's social media move after Richards was open about how close the two have become following her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.
"Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," the mother-of-four said during a recent episode of RHOBH. "Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that."
Despite the two shutting down rumors of a romance between them, Richards made a steamy appearance in Wade's music video for the track "Fall in Love with Me."
"We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," the musician claimed of the cameo from her good friend.
As OK! previously reported, the former boutique owner has leaned on Wade as she came to grips with the end of her marriage to the Buying Beverly Hills star, 53.
"I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," Richards admitted in a recent interview. "We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation."
"We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary," she explained of her relationship with Umansky. "I can handle a lot more than I ever imagined and am stronger than I realized. Negativity and any stress and pain I've been holding on to. I want things to be a little more quiet and I want to go into 2024 happy and at peace."
