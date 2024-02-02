Kyle Richards Reveals Where She and Morgan Wade Stand After Country Singer Deletes All Photos of the 'RHOBH' Star on Instagram

"I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," Richards admitted in a recent interview. "We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation."

"We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary," she explained of her relationship with Umansky. "I can handle a lot more than I ever imagined and am stronger than I realized. Negativity and any stress and pain I've been holding on to. I want things to be a little more quiet and I want to go into 2024 happy and at peace."