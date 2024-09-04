Kylie Jenner, 27, Shares Adorable Thing Son Aire, 2, Is 'Always' Doing at Home
On Tuesday, September 3, Kylie Jenner, 27, shared two snaps on her Instagram Story that exposed her son Aire’s adorable habit of misplacing his toy cars around the house.
“My son is always leaving a new little car in my bed 🙄🤭🤭,” The Kardashians star — who shares Aire, 2, and Stormi, 6, with ex Travis Scott — penned alongside a snap of a yellow car in her bedsheets.
“They’re. Everywhere,” she wrote on another upload, which showed a small green vehicle on a marble surface.
As OK! previously reported, the Kylie Cosmetics founder — who started dating the Dune actor a few months after her split from the “SICKO MODE” rapper — has been giving her followers more glimpses into her life as a mother.
On August 28, the brunette beauty uploaded a few family moments alongside the caption, “Lost files.”
In one photo, Jenner knelt next to her son as she smiled wide, while in another she was seen holding Stormi’s hand as they took a walk together.
Another image depicted the mother-of-two and Aire as they went down a slide together.
While Jenner has been on her best behavior for her kids, the tots’ father has been off the rails recently.
According to an insider, Jenner has grown worried about her ex after he was arrested in June in Miami, Fla., and again in August in Paris, France.
“She’s very concerned and very upset with him for getting into all this trouble and causing all this stress, which reflects poorly on her, but she’s not going to wash her hands of him, because ultimately, he’s still the father of her kids,” they spilled.
Jenner “still wants to stay on good terms, if she can," they added. "If anything, she’d like to get him some help for his issues, maybe even pay some of his legal bills.”
Though Jenner is allegedly showing compassion for Scott, her new beau does not feel the same way about the situation.
“For Timothée, it’s all very dark and kind of overwhelming to think that his girlfriend has these two kids with a guy who’s ultimately getting himself into more and more toxic and scary situations,” the source noted.
“He’s clearly got huge anger issues, and it’s no secret he’s incredibly jealous and resentful that Kylie’s moved on, so of course Timothée wants to avoid him at all costs,” they said of the “Goosebumps” vocalist.