Kylie Jenner Nearly Spills Out of Her Top in Sensual Cleavage-Baring Look: See the Photos

The couple was first linked in April 2023 and appear to be as strong as ever with a source spilling their relationship is "great."

"He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot," the source dished to an outlet last December. "They are both committed to making it work."

Meanwhile, a separate insider said "everyone loves them together" and noted the Call Me By Your Name star has grown "close with her family." However, that doesn't mean the long distance due to their bustling careers doesn't come without occasional insecurities.

"Kylie's been coping with it by giving him strict rules. When they’re apart he has to check in with her and she’s even got him sharing his location so that she can keep track of where is," another source claimed. "[Jenner] tries her best not to react to the fact that he’s known as a player amongst his friends, but of course it does get to her. She knows that anytime she’s not right by his side, there are women throwing themselves at him."