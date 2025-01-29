or
Kylie Jenner Nearly Spills Out of Her Top in Sensual Cleavage-Baring Look: See the Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a gold corset dress at Paris Couture Week.

By:

Jan. 29 2025, Published 6:33 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner sent her fans into a frenzy after sharing a series of swoon-worthy snapshots to her Instagram on Wednesday, January 29.

The mother-of-two stunned in a floor-length, gold, corseted gown with a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage as she sauntered along the catwalk for the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show at Paris Couture Week.

kylie jenner shows cleavage
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner showed her ample cleavage in the snapshots.

The Kardashians star wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and accessorized the bold look a simple pair of stud earrings and a clear bag.

"@ludovicdesaintsernin @jeanpaulgaultier !!!!! 🥰🥰 iconic duo," she captioned the carousel of photos, which featured her taking selfies backstage as well as videos of herself and the other models walking the runway.

kyliejenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner fans gushed she looked 'stunning' and 'beautiful' in the comments section.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with praise for Jenner's latest look, calling her "stunning" and "divine."

One user gushed, "Kylie on the runway?! Let’s goo ❤️‍🔥," and another said, "Holly [sic] smokes 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤 👀I gotta get my eyes sewn back in my head BEAUTIFUL!"

MORE ON:
PHOTOS

kylie jenner nearly spills out top cleavage baring look photos
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner is currently dating Timothée Chalamet.

A third follower replied, "Kylie you look absolutely gorgeous!! 🫠😍," and a fourth person chimed in, "Kylie I’ll speak for everyone. We are gagged 😍."

Another user teased at her romance with Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet as they quipped: "Timothy [sic] bro I understand."

Photo of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner was first linked romantically to Timothée Chalamet in early 2023.

The couple was first linked in April 2023 and appear to be as strong as ever with a source spilling their relationship is "great."

"He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot," the source dished to an outlet last December. "They are both committed to making it work."

Meanwhile, a separate insider said "everyone loves them together" and noted the Call Me By Your Name star has grown "close with her family." However, that doesn't mean the long distance due to their bustling careers doesn't come without occasional insecurities.

"Kylie's been coping with it by giving him strict rules. When they’re apart he has to check in with her and she’s even got him sharing his location so that she can keep track of where is," another source claimed. "[Jenner] tries her best not to react to the fact that he’s known as a player amongst his friends, but of course it does get to her. She knows that anytime she’s not right by his side, there are women throwing themselves at him."

